COVID-19 Impact: Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of About 7% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) to Boost Growth | Technavio

The plating on plastics market is expected to grow by USD 275.75 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the plating on plastics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The plating on plastics market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 and crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Plating on Plastics Market Participants:

Covestro AG

Covestro AG operates its business under various segments such as Polyurethane, Plycarbonates, and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The company offers two coatings such as decorative metallic coatings and functional metallic coatings.

Cybershield Inc.

Cybershield Inc. operates its business under five segments, which include Plating plastic, Conductive shielding paint application, FIP conductive gasket, Chrome plating plastic, and Others. The company offers functional and decorative metal finishing on plastics such as electroless plating onto all surfaces, electroless plating onto selected surfaces, and electroplating onto all surfaces.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely animal nutrition and health, construction materials, dietray supplement ingredients, dietray supplement ingredients, microbial control solutions, and others. The company offers POP used in a range of decorative and functional applications. Some of the variants are Copper Gleam DL-900 Bright Copper, Nickel Gleam SB-200 Semi-Bright Nickel, and Chrome Gleam 3C Jet Trivalent Dark Chromium.

Plating on Plastics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Plating on Plastics is segmented as below:

Product Chrome-based Nickel-based Other metal-based

End-users Automotive Electrical and electronics Plumbing Other industries

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The plating on plastics market is driven by the increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. In addition, other factors such as the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry is expected to trigger plating on plastics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

