COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Pressure Relief Mattress Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pressure relief mattress market and it is poised to grow by USD 264.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the pressure relief mattress market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

The solid-filled is the leading segment in the market.

The rise in the geriatric population is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Stryker Corp., Talley Group Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The ​​​​​​ increase in the number of pressure ulcer cases is driving the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market.

36% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Stryker Corp., and Talley Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of pressure ulcer cases will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as the high price of the finished products are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pressure relief mattress market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pressure Relief Mattress Market is segmented as below:

Product Solid-filled Fluid-filled Air-filled

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pressure relief mattress market report covers the following areas:

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Trends

Pressure Relief Mattress Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure relief mattress market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure relief mattress market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pressure relief mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pressure relief mattress market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure relief mattress market vendors

