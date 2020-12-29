COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Pressure Relief Mattress Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pressure relief mattress market and it is poised to grow by USD 264.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the pressure relief mattress market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
-
Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The solid-filled is the leading segment in the market.
-
What are the major trends in the market?
The rise in the geriatric population is the major trend in the market.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Stryker Corp., Talley Group Ltd. are the top players in the market.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The increase in the number of pressure ulcer cases is driving the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market.
-
How big is the APAC market?
36% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APEX Medical Corp., Arjo AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fazzini Srl, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Stryker Corp., and Talley Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of pressure ulcer cases will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as the high price of the finished products are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pressure relief mattress market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Pressure Relief Mattress Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Solid-filled
-
Fluid-filled
-
Air-filled
-
Distribution Channel
-
Geography
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pressure relief mattress market report covers the following areas:
-
Pressure Relief Mattress Market Size
-
Pressure Relief Mattress Market Trends
-
Pressure Relief Mattress Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure relief mattress market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Pressure Relief Mattress Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure relief mattress market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the pressure relief mattress market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the pressure relief mattress market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure relief mattress market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2020
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Solid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Fluid-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Air-filled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Competitive scenario
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
APEX Medical Corp.
-
Arjo AB
-
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
-
Fazzini Srl
-
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
-
Invacare Corp.
-
Joerns Healthcare LLC
-
PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
-
Stryker Corp.
-
Talley Group Ltd.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
