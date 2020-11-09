Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis |Clinical Staffing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over $ 2 Billion | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

The Clinical Staffing Services Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than $ 2 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6.96%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005429/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Clinical Staffing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Clinical Staffing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Clinical Staffing Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Clinical Staffing Services Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for clinical staffing services Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Clinical Staffing Services Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Clinical Staffing Services Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Clinical Staffing Services Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Clinical Staffing Services Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Clinical Staffing Services Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Clinical Staffing Services Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Randstad NV
  • ICON Plc
  • PAREXEL International Corp.
  • IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
  • Hays Plc
  • Kelly Services Inc.
  • Allegis Group Inc.
  • Syneos Health Inc.
  • Impellam Group Plc
  • ASGN Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
09:36aFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER – 6 NOVEMBER 2020
PU
09:36aAARON : Company Overview - October 2020
PU
09:36aELBIT : of America selected by U.S. Air Force to compete for Joint All Domain Command and Control task orders
PR
09:36aPERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of Meeting
PR
09:36aINDITEX : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
09:36aABC Celebrates Career Technical Education During Apprenticeship Week
GL
09:35aINSTANT VIEW : Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
RE
09:35aApple's new Macs could revive the PC chip wars, analysts say
RE
09:35aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - William Hill plc
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow set to open at record highs as vaccine moves step closer
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
3Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group