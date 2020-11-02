Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | DC Power Cables Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 33 billion

11/02/2020 | 01:31am EST

The DC Power Cables Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 33 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6.32%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005039/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global DC Power Cables Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global DC Power Cables Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "DC Power Cables Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our DC Power Cables Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for dc power cables Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their DC Power Cables Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the DC Power Cables Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the DC Power Cables Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are DC Power Cables Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top DC Power Cables Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This DC Power Cables Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • NKT A/S
  • Prysmian Group
  • Nexans SA
  • Borouge Pte. Ltd.
  • Southwire Company LLC
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Alpha Wire Inc.
  • LS Cable & System Ltd.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

© Business Wire 2020

