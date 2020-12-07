Log in
COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Distribution Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Over USD $ 5 Billion Spend Growth | SpendEdge

12/07/2020 | 03:30am EST
The global distribution services is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD $ 5 billion between 2024 at a CAGR of over 7.21%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005329/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Distribution Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120 pages research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Distribution Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our distribution services procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information: Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Raw material prices account for a significant portion of suppliers’ OPEX. Any increase in these prices leads to a substantial increase in suppliers’ OPEX which will have a direct impact on buyers Distribution Services procurement price.
  • The increase in minimum wages across countries and expectations for a better lifestyle will compel suppliers to increase their compensations for employees. While this will increase suppliers’ OPEX, this will have an inflationary impact on buyers’ distribution services procurement expenditure.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

  • This will aid buyers to optimize their distribution services procurement budget.
  • This will aid buyers to minimize their expenditure on distribution services procurement.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Distribution Services suppliers enlisted in this report

This distribution services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.
  • W. W. Grainger Inc.
  • FedEx Corp.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • DSV Panalpina A/S
  • AmeriCold Logistics LLC
  • Ryder System Inc.
  • Kenco Group

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
