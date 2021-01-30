Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 23.04 billion

01/30/2021 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ERP Software Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 23.04 billion between 2021-2025 at a CAGR of over 9.20%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210130005010/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "ERP Software Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our ERP Software Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for erp software Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their ERP Software Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the ERP Software Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the ERP Software Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are ERP Software Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top ERP Software Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This ERP Software Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • SYSPRO Proprietary Ltd.
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Dassault Systèmes SE
  • IFS AB
  • KKR & CO. INC.
  • Brightpearl Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Spill - Environmental Rights Group Hails Judgement Against Shell
AQ
10:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Dutch Court Orders Shell to Pay Damages for Oil Spill in N'Delta
AQ
09:47aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | ERP Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 23.04 billion
BU
09:22aINVESTOR REMINDER :   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of February 2, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
09:15aFACEBOOK : From Pinterest to Fitbit, No App Is Truly Kid-Safe. Here's What Families Can Do.
DJ
09:10aCENTRICA : 30 Jan 2021 British Gas Evolve to supply customers of Simplicity Energy Investor
PU
09:01aHUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment
BU
08:31aDefoamers Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2021-2025
BU
08:30aICICI BANK : Basel III - Pillar 3 disclosures at December 31, 2020
PU
08:30aICICI BANK : Liquidity Coverage Ratio disclosure at December 31, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
3Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
4ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
5FACEBOOK INC : ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ