Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 222 Million

11/29/2020 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Engineering Services Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 222 million between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 3.75%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005240/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Engineering Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Engineering Services Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for engineering services Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Engineering Services Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Engineering Services Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Engineering Services Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Engineering Services Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Engineering Services Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Engineering Services Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Capgemini SE
  • ALTEN SA
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • AECOM
  • SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  • Arcadis NV
  • WSP Global Inc.
  • Bechtel Corp.
  • Fluor Corp

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pHP LAPTOP CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best HP Spectre, Elite, Pavilion & More Savings Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
12:11pSONOS ONE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Smart Speaker Sales Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
12:10pASTRAZENECA : India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues
RE
12:06pAMAZON COM : workers at German warehouse to strike again
RE
12:06pFISHING CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Best Fish Finder, Fishing Rod, Tackle & More Sales Rated by Spending Lab
BU
12:06pCYBER MONDAY ESPRESSO MACHINE DEALS 2020 : Breville, Jura, Saeco & Illy Savings Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
12:06pBEST CYBER MONDAY IPAD AIR DEALS (2020) : Apple iPad Air 3 & 4 & More iPad Savings Tracked by Saver Trends
BU
12:04pMODERNA : chairman says Canada near head of line for 20 million vaccine doses
AQ
12:01pAMBEA : appoints Mark Jensen as new CEO and President
AQ
12:01pCYBER MONDAY COOKWARE DEALS 2020 : Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle & More Sales Monitored by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4MODERNA, INC. : UK secures two million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ