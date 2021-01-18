COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Business Information Market | Technavio

The business information market is poised to grow by USD 61.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005501/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the business information market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the flexibility offered by adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences.
The business information market analysis includes end-user, geographic, and key vendors. This study identifies the provision of customer-centric solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the business information market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The business information market covers the following areas:
Business Information Market Sizing
Business Information Market Forecast
Business Information Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Bloomberg LP
-
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
-
Equifax Inc.
-
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
-
Experian Plc
-
KPMG International Ltd.
-
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
-
RELX Plc
-
Thomson Reuters Corp.
-
Wolters Kluwer NV
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market- The SaaS-based business analytics market is segmented by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market- The business intelligence and analytics platforms market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Bloomberg LP
-
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
-
Equifax Inc.
-
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
-
Experian Plc
-
KPMG International Ltd.
-
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
-
RELX Plc
-
Thomson Reuters Corp.
-
Wolters Kluwer NV
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005501/en/