Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Business Information Market | Technavio

01/18/2021 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The business information market is poised to grow by USD 61.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005501/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Information Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the business information market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the flexibility offered by adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences.

The business information market analysis includes end-user, geographic, and key vendors. This study identifies the provision of customer-centric solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the business information market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The business information market covers the following areas:

Business Information Market Sizing

Business Information Market Forecast

Business Information Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Bloomberg LP
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Equifax Inc.
  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
  • Experian Plc
  • KPMG International Ltd.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • RELX Plc
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Wolters Kluwer NV 

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market- The SaaS-based business analytics market is segmented by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market- The business intelligence and analytics platforms market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bloomberg LP
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Equifax Inc.
  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
  • Experian Plc
  • KPMG International Ltd.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • RELX Plc
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Veolia will not sell its 29.9%
PU
03:12pHONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 18 Jan 2021 - List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
03:10pEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : EDPR acquires US solar distributed generation company and enters a new business segment
PU
03:10pNAGA : GBC Research - 13.01.2021
PU
03:10pCOMCAST : Celebrating MLK Day Through Reflection, Recommitment and Volunteerism
PU
03:10pIGE+XAO : Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm
PU
03:08pNEW EURO 6D EMISSION STANDARD : Audi has converted its model range
PU
03:08pELBIT : The HattoriX AI Enabled Target Acquisition System Concluded Demonstrations in Eight Countries Across Europe
PU
03:06pTWIST BIOSCIENCE : January 2021 Slide Presentation
PU
03:04pBHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week commencing 18 January 2021 (PDF 37 kB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
4Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ