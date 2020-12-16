Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Industrial Robotics Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 54.77 Billion | SpendEdge

12/16/2020 | 11:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Industrial Robotics Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 54.77 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 15.17%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005594/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Industrial Robotics Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Industrial Robotics Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Industrial Robotics Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Industrial Robotics Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for industrial robotics Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Industrial Robotics Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Industrial Robotics Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Industrial Robotics Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Industrial Robotics Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Industrial Robotics Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Industrial Robotics Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • DENSO Corp.
  • FANUC CORP.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • KUKA AG
  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
  • OMRON Corp.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aKOBE STEEL : Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to conduct long-term operational tests of a binary cycle power generation system installed on an actual ship
PU
12:03aMAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK confirms effectiveness of its energy management system
PU
12:03aCOGNIGY : and Telekom Partner on Conversational AI
BU
12:02aJIBJAB : and K-Pop Sensation Jamie Park Partner for Release of “5 Christmas Languages” Music Video
BU
12:01aEKINOPS : signs VExpress Distribution as an Authorized Distributor for its OneAccess brand in Australia
PR
12:01aVariable Frequency Drives Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 3% Due to COVID-19 | Technavio
BU
12/17APPLE : Taiwan November export orders seen climbing for 9th straight month - Reuters poll
RE
12/16DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bilateral Trade between Qatar and India has Potential to Grow
PU
12/16Oil prices hit nine-month high after U.S. crude stock draw
RE
12/16FOCUS : Cruise lines test waters in pandemic with "cruises to nowhere"
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3Wall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
4COVID-19 surge, depleted fiscal stimulus thump U.S. retail sales
5Oil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ