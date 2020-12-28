Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Order Fulfillment Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 16 Billion

12/28/2020 | 03:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Order Fulfillment Services Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 16 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5.24%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005080/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Order Fulfillment Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Order Fulfillment Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Order Fulfillment Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Order Fulfillment Services Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for order fulfillment services Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Order Fulfillment Services Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Order Fulfillment Services Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Order Fulfillment Services Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Order Fulfillment Services Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Order Fulfillment Services Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Order Fulfillment Services Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • Kuehne+Nagel International AG
  • FedEx Corp.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Deutsche Bahn AG
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwid Inc.
  • DSV Panalpina A/S
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics
  • Ryder System Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Signs Investment Protection and Promotion Agreement for Ammonia and Urea Complex in Novgorod Reg
PU
04:03aKORIAN : First vaccinations against Covid-19 in Korian network across Europe
PU
04:02aHYTERA : PoC Solutions Enhance Safety and Protection for Private Security Industry
BU
04:01aFERRONORDIC : expands network in Germany with the addition of new workshop in Fulda
AQ
04:01aMUSTI OYJ : Notice to the General Meeting of Musti Group plc
AQ
04:01aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Sponsors Renovation of Theatre in Veliky Novgo
PU
04:00aVELCAN HOLDINGS : Share buyback program - weekly statement
AQ
04:00aATOS : named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall
GL
04:00aHeadHunter Group PLC Announces Completion of LLC Zarplata.ru Acquisition
GL
04:00aAurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With Nice Tuan to Further Drive User Growth
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : S.Korea shares close at record high on Samsung rally, U.S. stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ