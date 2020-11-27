Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 2 billion

11/27/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Outbound Telemarketing Services Market is poised to experience a spend growth of more than USD 2 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4.10%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005160/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Outbound Telemarketing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Outbound Telemarketing Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Outbound Telemarketing Services Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge centre on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for outbound telemarketing services Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outbound Telemarketing Services Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Outbound Telemarketing Services Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Outbound Telemarketing Services Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Outbound Telemarketing Services Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Outbound Telemarketing Services Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Outbound Telemarketing Services Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Atento SA
  • Synnex Corp.
  • Alorica Inc.
  • Market Makers Incorp. Ltd.
  • TeleContact Resource Services
  • MarketOne International
  • Teleperformance Group
  • GenSales
  • Blue Donkey Ltd.
  • MarketWise Solutions Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Fortress Biotech, Inc. Certain Officers - FBIO
PR
05:56pGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Conclusion of Extraordinary Review Process of the Master Development Program for the Mexican Airports
GL
05:55pSOURCE ENERGY SERVICES : Obtains Court Approval of its Recapitalization Transaction
AQ
05:53pTESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
RE
05:51pHyundai, Kia agree to $210 million U.S. auto safety civil penalty
RE
05:51pINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 SITC Poster
PU
05:51pINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 SITC Oral Presentation
PU
05:49pShell Convent, Louisiana, refinery workers get severance package details - sources
RE
05:48pGT GOLD : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05:42pWaypoint Investment Partners Refiles Interim Management Report of Fund Performance
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
3Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
5BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ