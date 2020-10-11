Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Workplace Computing Devices Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 35 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 09:01am EDT

The Global Workplace Computing Devices Market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 35 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 3.02%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201011005021/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Workplace Computing Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Workplace Computing Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Workplace Computing Devices Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Workplace Computing Devices Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

Insights into the Market Price Trends

  • Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to moderate pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for Workplace Computing Devices Market, Procurement, Management with the wider industry information and identify the cost-saving potential.

Insights to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Workplace Computing Devices Market requirements. This procurement report answers the following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the Workplace Computing Devices Market category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their category management practices. The report answers the following questions:

  • What should be my strategic procurement objectives, activities, and enablers for the Workplace Computing Devices Market category?
  • What negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Workplace Computing Devices Market procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

Some of the top Workplace Computing Devices Market suppliers enlisted in this report

This Workplace Computing Devices Market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  • Acer Inc.
  • LG Electronics
  • Microsoft Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aSorbitol Market Procurement Intelligence Report with Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19
BU
09:31aPRIME DAY ROOMBA, DYSON, & SHARK VACUUM DEALS 2020 : Early Robot Vacuum & Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deals Reported by Save Bubble
BU
09:26aNorth Cyprus vote pits president v prime minister
RE
09:11aPRIME DAY SAMSUNG TV, LG TV, TCL & SONY TV DEALS 2020 : Early 4K, Smart TV & Projector Savings Reported by Consumer Articles
BU
09:02aPRIME DAY APPLE WATCH, IPHONE, IPAD, MACBOOK DEALS (2020) : Early Deals On The Latest AirPods, Apple TV, MacBook Pro Reported by Spending Lab
BU
09:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Workplace Computing Devices Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 35 Billion
BU
09:01a9 BEST PRIME DAY TV DEALS 2020 : Top Early Samsung, LG, Sony, & TCL 4K TV & Smart TV Savings Found by Retail Egg
BU
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter
RE
08:46aAMAZON PRIME DAY APPLE DEALS 2020 : Top Early iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods & iPad Deals Found by Consumer Articles
BU
08:30aAIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
3French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
513 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group