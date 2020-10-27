Log in
COVID-19 Impacts Demand on Vegan Cheese Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Production Capacities to Boost Growth | Technavio

10/27/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The vegan cheese market is poised to grow by USD 1.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005633/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Cheese Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the vegan cheese market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of production capacities.

The vegan cheese market analysis includes the source segment, variant segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of organized retail outlets worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan cheese market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Vegan Cheese Market covers the following areas:

Vegan Cheese Market Sizing

Vegan Cheese Market Forecast

Vegan Cheese Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Bute Island Foods Ltd.
  • Chicago Vegan Foods
  • FirstGrade International Ltd.
  • Frescolat Srl
  • Fresh Start Fauxmage
  • Gardener Cheese Co.
  • Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Tofutti Brands Inc.
  • Violife

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Source placement
  • Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other milk alternatives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Source

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bute Island Foods Ltd.
  • Chicago Vegan Foods
  • FirstGrade International Ltd.
  • Frescolat Srl
  • Fresh Start Fauxmage
  • Gardener Cheese Co.
  • Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Tofutti Brands, Inc.
  • Violife

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

