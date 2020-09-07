Log in
COVID-19 Impacts: Salt Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 2% Through 2020-2024 | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005027/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
    Growing at a CAGR of over 2%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
    A wide range of industrial applications is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
    APAC.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
    The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 1.90%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

A wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Salt Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Chemical Processing
    • Road De-icing
    • Food Processing
    • Other Applications
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Type
    • Rock Salt
    • Brine
    • Solar Salt
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43411

Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas:

  • Salt Market size
  • Salt Market trends
  • Salt Market analysis

This study identifies the application of the solar evaporation process in production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the salt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Salt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the salt market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Derivative Application
  • Chemical Processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Road de-icing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food Processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Derivative Type
  • Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Brine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solar Salt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Dow Inc.
  • INEOS Group Holdings SA
  • K+S AG
  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
  • Solvay SA
  • Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
  • Tata Chemicals Ltd.
  • Tate & Lyle Plc
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
