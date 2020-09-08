COVID-19 Impacts: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Significant Increase in E-commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea and it is poised to grow by USD 30.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., Mares Spa, Nippon Sensuiki Co. Ltd., and Nvi Divers Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the significant increase in e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing number of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Significant increase in e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing number of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Segmentation

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea is segmented as below:

Product Apparel Rebreathers Computer And Gauges Others

Distribution channel Online Offline



Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scuba diving equipment market in South Korea report covers the following areas:

Scuba Diving Equipment Market size

Scuba Diving Equipment Market trends

Scuba Diving Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies improving tourism in South Korea as one of the prime reasons driving the scuba diving equipment market growth during the next few years.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scuba diving equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., Mares Spa, Nippon Sensuiki Co. Ltd., and Nvi Divers Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Scuba Diving Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist scuba diving equipment market growth in South Korea during the next five years

Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors in South Korea

