Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impacts: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Significant Increase in E-commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea and it is poised to grow by USD 30.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005516/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., Mares Spa, Nippon Sensuiki Co. Ltd., and Nvi Divers Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the significant increase in e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing number of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Significant increase in e-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing number of counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Segmentation

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Apparel
    • Rebreathers
    • Computer And Gauges
    • Others
  • Distribution channel
    • Online
    • Offline

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44590

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our scuba diving equipment market in South Korea report covers the following areas:

  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market size
  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market trends
  • Scuba Diving Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies improving tourism in South Korea as one of the prime reasons driving the scuba diving equipment market growth during the next few years.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the scuba diving equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Aqua Lung International, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Big Blue 33 Corp., Cressi Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kinugawa Co. Ltd., Mares Spa, Nippon Sensuiki Co. Ltd., and Nvi Divers Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Scuba Diving Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist scuba diving equipment market growth in South Korea during the next five years
  • Estimation of the scuba diving equipment market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scuba diving equipment market vendors in South Korea

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rebreathers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Computer and gauges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amer Sports Corp.
  • Aqua Lung International
  • BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S
  • Big Blue 33 Corp.
  • Cressi Spa
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • Kinugawa Co. Ltd.
  • Mares Spa
  • Nippon Sensuiki Co. Ltd.
  • Nvi Divers Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VFF
AQ
09:39aCLIENTPAY : Now Features Multilingual Payment Pages
BU
09:39aGlobal top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
GL
09:38aGlobal top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
AQ
09:38aAIR PRODUCTS : Inks Long-term Contract to Supply World-Leading Memory-chip Maker in Malaysia
PR
09:37aKT CORP : oration Deploys Infinera Solution for Nationwide Backbone Network
AQ
09:37aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Universal Corporation on its Pending Acquisition of Silva International
BU
09:36aFIREBLOCKS : Expands Support For Crypto Derivatives Market With X-Margin
PR
09:36aIMAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aChina to encourage enterprises for more participation in intl public procurement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF launches an inaugural landmark offering of green bonds con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group