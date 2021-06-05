COVID-19 Management: Engaging Africa's Youths on Good Governance Practices and Transparency

Elisabeth Huybens Director of Strategy and Operations for the Western and Central Africa region, the World Bank In this position, Ms. Huybens supports the Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, in setting strategy and work programs across all sectors in the 22 countries of the sub-region. The Vice Presidency oversees a portfolio of more than 350 projects totaling more than $38.1 billion. A development expert with over 30 years of experience, Ms. Huybens joined the World Bank in February 2000 as an economist in the Africa Region. Since then she has held various positions in the Africa, East Asia Pacific, and Europe Central Asia regions, as well as the Social Development and the Sustainable Development Network. She holds a degree in Engineering and a PhD in Economics.After studying law in the UK she became a news reporter and presenter in Manchester and produced stories, features and documentaries for the BBC, ITV and HBO in New York. She's interviewed several heads of state including the presidents of Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Namibia, Mali and Angola. Georja's reported from around the world and is an insightful and friendly host of debates and corporate events. She regularly collaborates with the UN and other international organizations in moderating high level debates and dialogues. In 2019 she chaired a presidential panel at the first Luanda Biennale and pan African Forum for the culture of Peace. She's led nuanced discussions at the UN's world press freedom day event in Jakarta and in 2018 delved into Africa's economy during conversations with policy makers at the World Export Development Forum in Zambia. Georja guided keynote sessions for the COP21 climate conference in Paris, shaping discussions that included former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg the Governor of California, Jerry Brown and Paris's Mayor, Anne Hidalgo. She regularly leads events for the African Development Bank, and has moderated televised debates for the institution in Ahmedabad, India and Busan, South Korea. She's overseen a panel of ministers and presidents discussing their continent's economic challenges as chair of the OECD's Africa Forum in Paris and featured alongside Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee and ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in Le Monde's 'Women in Africa' conference. Georja is a professor of the Brazilian martial art of capoeira.

Humberto López Director of Strategy and Operations for Eastern and Southern Africa, the World Bank In this position, he supports the Vice President in defining and successfully implementing the strategy and work programs across the 26 countries in the region. The Vice Presidency oversees a portfolio of more than 330 projects valued at over $51 billion. Mr. López has published extensively in several diverse areas such as fiscal and exchange rate policy, and growth, and is the editor of three books on free trade agreements, migration and remittances, and the role of the investment climate for growth. He was also the main author of the World Bank's 2006 Latin America flagship report on growth and poverty reduction. Prior to joining the World Bank, Mr. López was a professor of Economics in the University of Salamanca (Spain) as well as visiting professor in Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge (U.S.A.). He holds a PhD in Economics from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

Kilian Kofi 2021 Youth Summit Manager Kilian Koffi is the Manager of the World Bank Group Youth Summit, and works as an analyst for the World Bank's Vice President for East and Southern Africa, focusing on strategy and operations across 26 countries. In his role as Manager, his aim is to further incorporate youth voices into the World Bank's strategic direction and country dialogues. Prior to becoming the summit's manager, Kilian was its treasurer, managing the day-to-day expenditures of Youth Summit steering committee, engaging with logistics, competition, content, and communications leads to provide timely funding in line with budget realities. Before joining the World Bank, Kilian worked as an analyst for IFC's Trade and Competitiveness unit, and the United Nation's Commission for Africa. Kilian holds an MSc in Development Management from the London School of Economics.

Dr. Adidja Amani Deputy Director for Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health. Dr. Adidja Amani is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Yaoundé I and the Deputy Director for Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health. Adidja holds a Doctorate of Medicine from FMBS, a Master of Public Health from Georgia State University in Atlanta (USA), a Post Graduate in Pediatric Nutrition from Boston University, and a certificate in public Management from the Virginia Commonwealth University. She also works on vaccine hesitancy as a topic for her PhD.

Dr. Ketakandriana Rafitoson Executive Director of Transparency International Initiative Madagascar Dr. Ketakandriana Rafitoson is a Malagasy Political scientist, independent researcher and a pro-democracy activist. She is the acting Executive Director of Transparency International Initiative Madagascar and has been involved within local and global civil society for more than 15 years. Rafitoson has fostered citizens' engagement and political participation through various civic movements such as Wake Up Madagascar, and the Women and Youth's League for Democracy (WYLD).

Odeh Friday Country Director for Accountability Lab Nigeria The Accountability Lab is a global network of labs that make governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders and accountable institutions. Odeh's work focuses on social justice, youth development and governance. He believes it's important to build integrity and transparency in Nigeria because he sees that peace and justice can only be maintained when everyone is held accountable.

Luchembe Chilufya Founder and Executive Director, Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia Luchembe M.K Chilufya is a 32-year-old , self-motivated, determined and focused, positive Youth Development Advocate and expert who has being working with and for youth from different regions of the world. He is the Founder and Executive Director of the Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia, a national youth-led network organization with over 150 youth and youth led organizations as members, the organization focuses on Promoting Youth Participation in the implementation and monitoring and Accountability of the National development policies, SDGs and the Agenda 2063.

Aliou Sane Coordinator, Y en a marre (Senegal) Aliou SANE is a journalist and a communications for development specialist. Within the movement Y en a Marre, of which he is one of the founding members, he has successively held the positions of communications coordinator, then was in charge of projects and programs. Under this capacity, he facilitated the development of the general communication strategy of the Y'en a marre movement, and the design and implementation of various awareness programs for a more active and constructive citizenship. Since March 2019, Aliou was brought to the head of Y en a marre by his comrades, in replacement of Fadel BARRO.

Dimpho Lekgeu / MODERATOR Community manager at Youth Lab / Blog4Dev 2020 winner, South Africa Dimpho Lekgeu is the community manager at Youth Lab, a policy think tank that works to improve youth capacity and mainstream youth participation in community building and policy making. Through her work as a journalist and media practitioner, she centers the experiences of youth and women in Africa, allowing them to unpack socio-economic issues pertinent to them. In 2018, she was awarded the Leading South Africa Candidate Scholarship to attend the One Young World Summit in the Netherlands.