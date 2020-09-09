Log in
COVID-19: Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024 | Increasing Global Geriatric Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

09/09/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDF and it is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005159/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Freund Corp., Merck KGaA, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing global geriatric population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the cost-and time-intensive drug development process might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Solid Dispersion Technology
    • Particle Size Reduction Technology
  • Type
    • HPMC
    • Polymethacrylates
    • HPMCAS
    • PVP
    • Polyvinyl Caprolactam-polyvinyl Acetate-polyethylene Glycol Copolymer
    • HPC
    • Other Types
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polymer based solubility enhancement excipients market for OSDFreport covers the following areas:

  • Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Size
  • Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Trends
  • Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for natural polymers as pharmaceutical excipients as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Solid dispersion technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Particle size reduction technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Copovidone - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HPMC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polymethacrylates - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HPMCAS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PVP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Polyvinyl caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HPC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other types - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Vendors shifting their focus to APAC
  • Rising demand for natural polymers as pharmaceutical excipients
  • Growing demand for nanotechnology in medical industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Freund Corp.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • The Lubrizol Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
