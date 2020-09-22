Log in
News  >  Companies

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Agritourism Market | Growing Tourism Industry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/22/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the agritourism market and it is expected to decline by $ 17.07 bn during 2020-2024. However, the market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about -8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005430/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agritourism Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Beijing Youth Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing tourism industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Agritourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Agritourism Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Domestic
    • International
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Agritourism Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The agritourism market report covers the following areas:

  • Agritourism Market Size
  • Agritourism Market Trends
  • Agritourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Agritourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist agritourism market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the agritourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the agritourism market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agritourism market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agrotours Inc.
  • AgTours.US
  • Beijing Youth Travel Agency Co. Ltd.
  • Diniscor
  • Domiruth PeruTravel
  • Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.
  • Nokyo Tourist Corp.
  • Quadrant Australia
  • Star Destinations
  • Stita Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
