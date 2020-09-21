Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Automotive Audio Amplifier Market | Demand For Differentiated In-car Experiences to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive audio amplifier market and it is poised to grow by USD 319.69 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005602/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Demand for differentiated in-car experiences has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive audio amplifier market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Audio Amplifier Market Size
  • Automotive Audio Amplifier Market Trends
  • Automotive Audio Amplifier Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the high popularity of luxury vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive audio amplifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive audio amplifier market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive audio amplifier market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing popularity of class D audio amplifiers
  • Development of audio amplifier for advanced automotive applications
  • Developments in the field of advanced automotive sound systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pHOCHSCHILD MINING : Denver Gold Forum
PU
01:15pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 21-09-2020
PU
01:15pMEDIAWAN : Half-year financial results 2020
PU
01:14pEU gives banks 18-months to cut "excessive" reliance on UK clearers
RE
01:13pGM, Bosch stick with Nikola alliances despite Milton's exit
RE
01:13pBROADSTONE NET LEASE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pKLAS Spotlight Report Finds Carrot Health Customers Highly Satisfied Overall, Happy With Scalability, Tangible Outcomes
GL
01:13pSOLARCELLCOTE Offered by Liquiguard
BU
01:12pPATHLINE LABS : Doubles Testing Capacity for COVID-19, Adds Major Clients Throughout U.S.
BU
01:11pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group