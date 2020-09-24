Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market | Regulations Mandating OBD Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive on-board diagnostics (obd) market and it is poised to grow by USD 34.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Regulations mandating OBD systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Allied Services
    • OBD Port
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Size
  • Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Trends
  • Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing focus on remote diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Allied services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OBD port - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Autel Intelligent Technology Co.
  • Continental AG
  • Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Innova Electronics Corp.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TomTom International BV
  • Vector Informatik GmbH
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aGold edges higher on U.S. stimulus hopes; set for worst week in six
RE
12:30aPROBIOTEC : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
12:30aSATS : SGX 03 Sep 2020 Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder - Temasek Holdings
PU
12:25aADVANTECH : Launches Latest SMARC 2.1 Design SOM-2532 for Real Time Data Security Sensitive Applications
PU
12:20aADVANTECH : Launches Embedded Platforms with Intel Atom® x6000 Series and Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series Processors
PU
12:16aAPPIAN : Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
PU
12:16aNet Liabilities of Indonesia's International Investment Position Increased
PU
12:16aTENAGA NASIONAL : Tnb powers malaysia airlines berhad with green energy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'Healthy correction' or something more? Stock swings keep investors on edge
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 'I CAN'T SAVE EVERY JOB': UK scales back support as COVID surges
5FACEBOOK : Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak threat
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group