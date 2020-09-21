Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Computer-Aided Design Market|Increasing Demand For CAD For Manufacturing Products to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the computer-aided design market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005316/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing demand for CAD for manufacturing products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Computer-Aided Design Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Automotive
    • Manufacturing
    • AEC
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The computer-aided design market report covers the following areas:

  • Computer-Aided Design Market Size
  • Computer-Aided Design Market Trends
  • Computer-Aided Design Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the gradual shift of end-users to 4D CAD as one of the prime reasons driving the computer-aided design market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computer-Aided Design Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist computer-aided design market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the computer-aided design market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the computer-aided design market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer-aided design market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • AEC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hexagon AB
  • IMSI Design LLC
  • PTC Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aSINO HOTELS : General Mandates to Buy Back Shares and to Issue Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:10aSINIC : Unaudited operating data for the eight months ended 31 august 2020
PU
06:10aPENDRAGON : Strategy Announcement
PU
06:10aPENDRAGON : Strategy Presentation
PU
06:10aSINO HOTELS : Letter to new shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
PU
06:10aSINO HOTELS : Letter to shareholders and Change Request Form - 2020 Annual Report
PU
06:10aGENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
06:10aGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder.
PU
06:10aDA YU FINANCIAL : Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acquisition of Morton Securities Limited
PU
06:10aMECOM POWER AND CONSTRUCTION : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola founder steps down as executive chair in short-seller claims row
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, StanChart shares fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group