COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Dark chocolate market in US | Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/17/2020 | 12:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the dark chocolate market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 3.50 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005772/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dark Chocolate Market in US 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alter Eco Americas Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Guittard Chocolate Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co., and Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The health benefits of dark chocolate has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Dark chocolate market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dark chocolate market in US is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Inorganic Dark Chocolate
    • Organic Dark Chocolate
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

Dark chocolate market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dark chocolate market in US report covers the following areas:

  • Dark chocolate market in US Size
  • Dark chocolate market in US Trends
  • Dark chocolate market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for dark chocolates as gifts as one of the prime reasons driving the dark chocolate market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dark chocolate market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dark chocolate market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dark chocolate market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dark chocolate market in US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark chocolate market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Inorganic dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organic dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alter Eco Americas Inc.
  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
  • Ferrero International SA
  • Godiva Chocolatier Inc.
  • Guittard Chocolate Co.
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • The Hershey Co.
  • Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
