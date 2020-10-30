Log in
COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Fruits And Vegetables Ingredients Market | Increasing Preference for Home-made Juice to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/30/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the fruits and vegetables ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 58.46 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005076/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Olam International Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., and SunOpta Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing preference for home-made juice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Concentrates
    • Pastes And Purees
    • NFC Juices
    • Pieces And Powders
  • Application
    • Beverages
    • Confectionery
    • RTE Products
    • Bakery
    • Soups And Sauces
    • Dairy Products
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fruits and vegetables ingredients market report covers the following areas:

  • Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market Size
  • Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market Trends
  • Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetables ingredients market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables ingredients market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fruits and vegetables ingredients market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Diana Food SAS
  • Dohler GmbH
  • Ingredion Inc.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Olam International Ltd.
  • Sensient Technologies Corp.
  • SunOpta Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

