Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Recovery Analysis: Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market | Demand From Healthcare Facilities to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 558.94 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005427/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Demand from healthcare facilities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of equipment might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Dosimeters
    • Area Monitors
    • Survey Meters
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Size
  • Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Trends
  • Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies service contracts for equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AMETEK Inc.
  • Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee
  • Fortive Corp.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ludlum Measurements Inc.
  • Mirion Technologies Inc.
  • OSI Systems Inc.
  • Polimaster LLC
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aPREMIER FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aFIRST SOLAR : JP Energie Environnement Selects Lowest Carbon First Solar Modules for Labarde Project
AQ
08:10aFIRST SOLAR : JP Energie Environnement Selects Lowest Carbon First Solar Modules for Labarde Project
AQ
08:10aTESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08:10aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Chief People, Place and Brand Officer Lisa M. Buckingham Named to 15 Boldly Inspirational Leaders List
PU
08:10aMOISELLE INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting held on 23 September 2020
PU
08:10aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Collaborate on Lithium Research Projects
PU
08:10aVISHAY PRECISION : Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference Presentation
PU
08:10aMETALS EXPLORATION : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
08:10aMORPHOSYS : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : submits request for Emergency Use Authorization for RLF-100™ ..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
5FACEBOOK : FACTBOX: Reliance raises $22.43 billion from stake sales at retail, digital arms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group