COVID-19 Trade Policy Database: Food and Medical Products

01/26/2022 | 01:27pm EST
Many governments are using trade policy measures to increase the availability of medical and food products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tracking them is important for assessing their incidence, effectiveness, and potential international spillover effects-particularly on countries that depend on imports of these critical products. This database is derived from official sources, media reports and other public sources and is updated on a monthly basis. The underlying data can be found here.

Medical Sector

Food Sector

The data on this page are the work of a partnership between the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies' Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute, the University of St. Gallen's Global Trade Alert initiative, and the Trade and Regional Integration unit of the World Bank Group. The project collects information on trade policy changes affecting medical and food products since the beginning of 2020. Its aim is to document the cumulative resort to trade policies and changes across countries over time. A methodology note describing the specific products and types of policies covered by the monitoring exercise, and how data are collected and processed, is available here.

⬇️Download excel with underlying data

⬇️Download zip file with additional figures

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
