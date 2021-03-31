Log in
COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Open at Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Publix Pharmacies

03/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
South Carolina expands eligibility to individuals ages 16 and older

Starting Thursday, April 1, at 7 a.m. Eastern time, the online appointment reservation system will open for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 142 Georgia, 62 South Carolina and 16 Virginia Publix Pharmacy locations. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

Eligibility

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of their appointment. Although the states of Georgia and South Carolina opened eligibility to individuals ages 16 and older, Publix Pharmacy administers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Virginia residents can find which groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting the state’s department of health website.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Thursday, April 1, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on Tuesday, April 6, through Friday, April 9, in all three states. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Newton, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale and Thomas. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following South Carolina counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Virginia counties, while supplies last: Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Spotsylvania and Stafford. View a full list of Virginia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida and Tennessee locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,269 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
