COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Re-opens at Seneca's Newnham Campus

Toronto, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North York General Hospital (NYGH), Seneca and the North York Toronto Health Partners are once again partnering to open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to serve North York residents.

Beginning this week, anyone aged 30 or older who is eligible to receive their third dose will be able to book an appointment at the clinic, located at Seneca’s Newnham Campus.

“With the rapid spread of Omicron, NYGH and our partners are answering the call to support our community by expanding vaccination,” says Karyn Popovich, President and CEO of North York General Hospital. “Thank you to Seneca, fellow members of the North York Toronto Health Partners, and the entire NYGH vaccination team who worked around the clock to make this clinic happen. Getting vaccinated along with our daily safety measures are the most effective ways to protect ourselves and those we love from this tricky virus.”

Those 30 and over are encouraged to book first and second doses at the NYGH Seneca site clinic as well. Whether it’s your first, second or third dose, getting vaccinated is the best defence against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

The clinic is currently providing the Moderna vaccine for people aged 30 and older, based on current guidelines. Adults who have had AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for their first or second dose can safely take either Moderna or Pfizer for their second or third doses.

The clinic will run Monday to Friday and will administer thousands of doses over the coming weeks. Hours will vary and all bookings should be made online. Available appointments will be posted at https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

“Omicron is much more transmissible than previous variants and, as a result, three doses are needed to protect people from getting and passing COVID-19 on to others,” says Dr. Kevin Katz, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at North York General. “For your personal health and the health and wellbeing of your family and friends, get your third dose as soon as you can. Thank you to everyone who spent time patiently trying to book your appointment. With more clinics like Seneca, we will be able to get needles into the arms of more people sooner.”

“Seneca is delighted to once again be collaborating with North York General Hospital and the North York Toronto Health Partners to provide much-needed COVID-19 vaccines to the community,” says David Agnew, Seneca President. “Clinics such as this are critical to stopping the spread of Omicron and boosting our defences against the virus.”

“This is Team Toronto in action. Thank you to North York General Hospital, Seneca and the North York Toronto Health Partners for working together to get this vaccination clinic up and running again," says Mayor John Tory. "Every member of Team Toronto is working to help residents get their third COVID-19 vaccine dose so they have the best protection possible against the Omicron variant. This clinic will help us build on the progress we have made so far and help thousands of people get vaccinated in North York."

For more information about booking vaccination appointments for children, youth and adults, go to https://www.nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

To date, North York General and our partners have delivered 251,000 vaccinations to the community since January 2021. More information about COVID-19 vaccines can be viewed at nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination.

About North York General Hospital

North York General Hospital is a leading community academic hospital. NYGH provides a range of acute, ambulatory, and seniors’ care across seven sites to more than 400,000 people in North York and populations beyond. NYGH has a 192-bed LTC home, Seniors’ Health Centre, among the busiest three Emergency Departments in the GTA and one of the highest-volume single-site birthing centres in Canada. Known for its clinical excellence, research and teaching, for the third year in a row, NYGH was ranked the top community academic hospital in Canada by Newsweek Magazine. www.nygh.on.ca.

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca.

About North York Toronto Health Partners

North York Toronto Health Partners is a partnership of healthcare organizations, family physicians, patients and caregivers who are working together to improve care in North York. It was formed in December 2019 as one of the first approved Ontario Health Teams and is committed to promoting health, wellbeing and positive experiences for all.

