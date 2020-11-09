Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Trials Yield Key Insights From 120Water, EPA, The Water Research Foundation and Ohio Department of Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 06:00am EST

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent trial programs looking at the efficacy of testing wastewater to detect COVID-19 outbreaks have yielded important insights about how this method of testing can be used to improve public health, including providing an early indicator of infection that can be used to trigger advisories and recommendations.

How to Bring COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring into the Field was hosted by 120Water, and included experts from 120Water, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The Water Research Foundation and the Ohio Department of Health.

Key findings of the discussion include:
  
1.Wastewater surveillance has been shown to be effective in identifying the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA, which is shed by people infected with COVID-19, and eventually may be able to provide early detection for this and other illnesses to support health decision making.
 
The Water Research Foundation (WRF) has six trials underway, and one trial completed that looked at the best methods to assess the COVID-19 genetic signal in wastewater. “One of the aims in doing this research is to go from a point where we’re not only detecting and informing in a reactive way, but able to do early detection through wastewater surveillance,” said Christobel Ferguson, Chief Innovation Officer at WRF. “Further research is necessary to establish a definitive correlation between the clinical status of communities and the genetic signal for SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater. Yet even in the absence of that information wastewater testing is able to help inform health actions.”
  
2.Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is able to capture unbiased information about community infection, even in marginalized communities that may not have access to tests.
 
“Empirical evidence shows us that certain communities are more likely to contract and die of COVID-19, and wastewater testing is valuable because it can be adapted to get outbreak risks at different scales—from one building all the way to an entire state,” said Erica Walker, director of environmental policy and programs at 120Water, which is a partner with the State of Indiana in its COVID-19 wastewater trial underway at 60 sample sites throughout the state. “Small communities without robust testing strategies may be able to use wastewater for sentinel testing.”
  
3.Rainfall has been shown to have a diluting effect on SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater, which reduces detection.
 
A study conducted by the EPA for the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Network shows an inverse relationship between the amount of rain and the level of virus concentrated in wastewater. “We are working on developing models that account for factors such as dilution that influence virus detection and are important for describing the relationship between case data and the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater,” said Nichole Brinkman, a microbiologist with the EPA.
  
4.Wastewater testing can prepare communities earlier to combat outbreaks.
 
The Ohio Department of Health is leveraging the state’s Coronavirus Wastewater Network to notify local health districts and utilities about trends showing an increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in wastewater along with a toolkit to help these areas combat the virus through pop-up testing, additional PPE, communications and hospital mobilization. “Our focus is on pinpointing trends that imply a leading indicator of infection,” said Rebecca Fugitt, assistant chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health and Radiation Protection, with the Ohio Department of Health. “Our goal is to be able to better understand factors that affect disease spread, especially in communities that are disproportionately affected.”

A second webinar discussion, How to Bring COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring to your Community, is planned for November 17, 1 pm ET. To register, go to https://120water.com/webinars/part-2-covid-wastewater-monitoring/.

About 120Water
Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking and waste water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 sample sites across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, and Indiana Finance Authority. More information is available at 120Water.com and on Twitter @120_Water.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com 

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aMEDIRATT : Ida Almgren har utsetts till ny CFO för iZafe Group AB // Ida Almgren appointed CFO of iZafe Group AB
PU
06:14aAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Second Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep 2020
PU
06:14aIRPC PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
06:13aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aAIR CANADA : posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits sales
RE
06:12aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aCanopy Growth posts smaller loss, sets new cost cutting target
RE
06:11aEU says redoubling efforts to reach deal on future trade with UK
RE
06:11aVENTAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2Investors bet vaccine sparks revival in beaten down stocks
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
4Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over student workers
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group