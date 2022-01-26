Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas -regional health agency

01/26/2022 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Porto Alegre

BRASILIA (Reuters) -New cases of COVID-19 in the Americas in the past week have been the highest since the pandemic began in 2020 and the very contagious Omicron variant has clearly become the predominant strain, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

There were more than 8 million new cases, 32% higher than the previous week, while fatalities throughout the region also increased by 37%, with 18,000 new deaths caused by COVID-19.

The United States continues to have the highest number of new infections, although cases decreased by nearly 1 million over the last week, the regional health agency said.

Mexico's southern states have seen new infections triple and Brazil has seen new cases surge 193% over the last seven days, PAHO said in weekly briefing.

Children in the Americas are facing the worst educational crisis ever seen in the region, with millions of children yet to return to classes, according to PAHO, which recommended that countries try to get them safely back to school to protect their social, mental and physical wellbeing.

It urged parents to get their children vaccinated.

Many countries have already authorized and are safely administering COVID vaccines to adolescents, PAHO said.

Last week, the WHO's expert group on immunization authorized the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc for children aged 5 to 12 years, offering a roadmap for countries to roll out vaccines for them, the regional agency said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.1356 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
PFIZER, INC. 1.62% 53.325 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aWall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
RE
11:56aExplainer-Weakest link? Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine
RE
11:49aCOVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas -regional health agency
RE
11:48aAnthem warns of elevated COVID costs in first quarter on Omicron surge
RE
11:46aU.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge
RE
11:46aPeru reports small new oil leak during clean-up of prior spill
RE
11:43aU.S. ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russia's Foreign Ministry - Kommersant
RE
11:43aU.s. ambassador to russia has arrived at russia's foreign minist…
RE
11:42aQUOTES-Top Bank of Canada officials speak after rate decision
RE
11:41aActivist Legion Partners returned 35% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Wall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
3Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
4Wall Street rebounds ahead of Fed, oil gains on Russia-Ukraine
5Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..

HOT NEWS