COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest and Northeast, deaths fall for third week

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Several states in the U.S. Midwest and
Northeast have seen new COVID-19 cases increase for two weeks in
a row, though nationally both new infections and deaths last
week remained on a downward trend, a Reuters analysis showed.
The United States reported more than 287,000 new cases in
the week ended Sept. 6, down 1.4% from the previous week and
marking the seventh straight week of declines. More than 5,800
people died from COVID-19 last week, the third week in a row
that the death rate has fallen.
Nevertheless, 17 states have seen cases rise for at least
two weeks, according to the Reuters tally of state and county
reports. They include Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin,
where between 10% and 18% of people tested had the new
coronavirus.
In the Northeast, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey and
New York also reported increases in new cases for at least two
weeks, though the positive test rate ranged from a low of 0.9%
in New York to a high of 4.3% in Delaware -- below the 5% level
the World Health Organization considers concerning.
(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a
Reuters interactive graphic)
In some states, testing has increased as schools reopened.
New York City, for instance, is testing 10% to 20% of students
and staff every month. The University of Illinois is testing
students twice a week.
Nationally, the share of all tests that came back positive
for COVID-19 fell for a fifth week to 5.5%, well below a peak of
nearly 9% in mid-July, according to data from The COVID Tracking
Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
The United States tested on average 741,000 people a day
last week, up 5% from the prior week, but down from a peak in
late July of over 800,000 people a day.
(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Graphic by Chris Canipe; Editing by
Tiffany Wu)