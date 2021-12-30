COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million

Dec 30 - Coronavirus deaths in Eastern Europe
topped 1 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as
the Omicron variant threatened to batter the region.
Three out of the five countries reporting the highest number
of daily deaths in Europe are from the East, including Russia,
Poland and Ukraine, Reuters data through Thursday showed.
“I am scared because it is a huge number of daily deaths –
huge, unimaginable,” said Bozena Adamowicz, a pensioner from
Warsaw.
Eastern Europe makes up 39% of the region’s population and
has reported more than half the total COVID-related deaths in
Europe, according to the Reuters tally.
The death toll in Eastern Europe reached 1,045,454 on
Thursday, compared with 1,873,253 in all of Europe.
The region includes Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic,
Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine.
Relatively few cases of Omicron have been detected in
Eastern Europe, in contrast with Western Europe where daily
cases have broken records.
Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. It
was a record high for the fourth wave of the pandemic, although
the figure may have been inflated by delayed reporting due to
Christmas.
Dr. Michal Sutkowski, spokesperson for the College of Family
Physicians in Poland, blamed the rising toll in Poland on an
overloaded healthcare system, a lack of knowledge and the
relative reluctance to get vaccinated compared to the West,
including for the most vulnerable groups.
"Unfortunately, the Omicron is approaching. It will come
sooner or later … and then the number of deaths might increase
dramatically, because, unfortunately, there will be an effect of
scale," he said, adding that he had noticed a growing interest
in vaccinations in recent weeks.
RUSSIAN TOLL
Russia has overtaken Brazil to have the world's
second-highest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the
United States, data from Russia's state statistics service and
Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.
The statistics service, Rosstat, said 87,527 people had died
from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the
deadliest month in Russia since the start of the pandemic https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-covid-19-death-toll-climbs-worlds-second-highest-2021-12-30.
Globally the pandemic has killed more than 5.7 million
people. (Graphics on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
Russia has vaccinated almost 55% of its population with at
least one shot, according to health minister Mikhail Murashko.
Anna Popova, head of Russia's state consumer watchdog,
voiced concern over the potential impact of 10 days of New Year
holidays.
“Considering the upcoming New Year holidays, when the number
of contacts between people is already increasing, the risks of
the spread of the new Omicron strain will certainly increase,”
she said on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic and Hungary top the region’s vaccination
rates with nearly 64% of both countries' total population having
received at least one shot. Ukraine has the lowest rate with
nearly 33% of its residents receiving a single dose, according
to Our World in Data. (Graphics on global vaccination) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
