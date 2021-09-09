Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct

09/09/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk beside test-driving cars outside a car maker's showroom in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Disruptions to parts and components suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio Toyoda, the head of the auto industry lobby group, said on Thursday.

Japanese car companies have already had to cut production this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer electronic device makers.

"Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut to a lower level in October," said Toyoda, who leads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is President of Toyota Motor Corp, the country's biggest car maker.

Toyota slashed global production in September by 40% from planned levels, joining other big global automaker that have already slowed output to cope with the shortage.

The world's biggest automaker by sales volume said it would try to make up for lost production in order to meet a 9.3 million vehicles target in the year ending in March 31.

Other Japanese automakers that have struggled to overcome the shortage in components include, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.25% 3474 End-of-day quote.20.73%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 2.79% 295 End-of-day quote.35.94%
SUBARU CORPORATION 1.35% 2099.5 End-of-day quote.1.79%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.46% 5053 End-of-day quote.5.67%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.28% 9977 End-of-day quote.25.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Extend Retreat -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Extend Retreat as Fed Signals Economic Growth Slowed
DJ
12:26aSea looking to raise $6.3 billion in SE Asia's biggest fundraising
RE
12:26aChina Evergrande selloffs on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended
RE
12:25aChina's hydro storage plan aims to boost renewable energy use
RE
12:21aAdani recruiting 280 roles for Australia's Carmichael coal mine
RE
12:16aAbu Dhabi asset manager Al Dhabi Capital launches MENA-focused equities fund
RE
12:14aGold hovers near 2-week low as firm dollar hurts appeal
RE
12:12aIndia's inflation likely remained steady at 5.60% in August - Reuters poll
RE
12:04aCOVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in Oct
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS
3U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

HOT NEWS