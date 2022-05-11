Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 outbreak hobbles Chinese demand for cobalt, nickel, lithium

05/11/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men work on transporting nickel laterite ore on a truck at Ganyu port in Lianyungang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the country's consumption of cobalt, nickel and lithium by disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing, state-backed research house Antaike said.

Across China, automobile plants have reduced or even suspended production, Antaike said, as cities across the country battled to control the virus.

"There has been a relatively large impact on demand, partly because of a fall in battery orders and restrictions on domestic transportation," said the research house.

One measure to control infection has been limitation on movement of trucks.

Parts of the new-energy sector concentrated in the Yangtze Delta and southeastern China had been affected severely, Antaike said, without naming the specific products involved.

Some producers of battery materials had slashed production by 15-40%, strongly reducing demand for their inputs, such as lithium, according to Antaike.

Production for other materials had also declined, it said. Output of refined cobalt in April was down 7% on March at 9,700 tonnes, with cobalt sulphate at 5,473 tonnes, down 4.8%.

"If the impact lasts long ... it will affect cobalt production, and producers will progressively incur losses while covering high costs," it said.

Nickel cathode output last month was down 5.9% from March at 11,953 tonnes, Antaike said, but this was largely due to maintenance work by some producers.

Despite current difficulties, the consultancy expects demand for the minerals to recover because factory activity will gradually return and because most vehicle producers are maintaining annual production targets.

It sees London Metal Exchange nickel prices in the near term fluctuating in the range $26,000-35,000 per tonne and lithium prices recovering from current lows.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aChina's Shandong port trader secures rare Russian oil deal - trade, statement
RE
01:00aWhy the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022
RE
01:00aSiemens energy ceo says situation at wind turbine division sieme…
RE
01:00aDollar's surge spurs currency hedging by U.S. companies
RE
01:00aDoes the cryptocurrency crash pose a threat to the financial system?
RE
01:00aSiemens energy says it now expects 2022 sales at low end of fore…
RE
01:00aSiemens energy says it now expects 2022 adj ebita margin before…
RE
12:57aSri Lanka president warns of racial tensions amid economic crisis
RE
12:53aWHO chief's remarks on China's COVID policy blocked on country's social media
RE
12:41aToyota Q4 operating profit skids 33%, misses estimate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Earnings almost double to reach record-high levels for Mowi
3Petrobras : concludes sale of E&P asset in the Potiguar Basin May 10, 2..
4Halo Collective Completes Securities Issuance to Independent Consultant..
5EV maker Canoo has 'substantial doubt' about going concern as cash runs..

HOT NEWS