Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 outbreak prompts shutdowns in Chinese manufacturing hub

12/14/2021 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing face masks following the COVID-19 outbreak walk on a street in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics.

At least 20 listed companies have shut operations in virus-hit areas in Zhejiang, an eastern province with a large industrial sector that accounts for around 6% of China's GDP and where many goods are manufactured for export.

Tens of thousands of Zhejiang residents are in quarantine and some domestic flights have been suspended as a national health official said the outbreak in three cities - Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou - was developing at a "relatively rapid" speed.

The three cities accounted for more than 50% of the province's economic output of around 6.46 trillion yuan ($1.02 trillion) last year.

Zhejiang reported 44 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Dec. 13, official data showed on Tuesday, taking the total to 217 just over a week since the first case was reported on Dec. 6. Prior to the current outbreak, the province had reported just one local case this year.

Companies reporting suspended production on Tuesday included Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co, Guobang Pharma Ltd and textile dyes maker Zhejiang Runtu Co .

Ningo-based Mustang Battery said it expected the outbreak to be brought under control very soon, and the production suspension was a temporary measure that "will not have a long-term negative impact on the company's growth."

Zhejiang Runtu said all its units in the Zhejiang Shangyu Economic Development Zone (SEDZ), which accounts for 95% of its revenue, had been halted since Dec. 9 and it expected a negative impact on its fourth quarter results.

There are more than 350 industrial enterprises in the zone, which is located near the cities of Ningbo, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Suzhou and Wenzhou.

Ningbo Homelink Eco-Itech Co, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride Materials Co, Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co and Zhejiang Fenglong Electric Co have also suspended work in affected areas.

The companies said they halted operations in line with local government orders in Zhenhai district in Ningbo and Shangyu district in Shaoxing, which curtailed all production bar essential manufacturing.

The orders cover all companies in the affected areas, but only listed firms are required to disclose any impact on their business.

Major industries in Zhenhai, which has a port, include manufacturing of precision machinery and chemicals. The district also hosts factories with investments by more than 700 foreign companies including LG Electronics Inc and Toshiba Corp, according to the Zhenhai government's website.

Sinopec's Zhenhai Refining and Chemicals, the biggest oil refinery in China, said on Tuesday it was maintaining a high operational rate despite tightened COVID measures. The refinery, which has annual crude oil refining capacity of 460,000 barrels-per-day, is currently processing 60,000 tonnes of crude oil each day, the company said in statement.

More than 50,000 people have been quarantined at centralized facilities across the coastal province of 64.4 million, while a further nearly half a million people were being monitored.

($1 = 6.3631 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.71% 277.75 End-of-day quote.58.17%
GUOBANG PHARMA LTD. -0.69% 27.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LG CORP. 0.35% 86900 End-of-day quote.-9.47%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. 6.35% 134000 End-of-day quote.-0.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 74.66 Delayed Quote.43.17%
NINGBO HOMELINK ECO-ITECH CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.29% 390.5512 Delayed Quote.47.40%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.86% 4595 End-of-day quote.59.27%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.3658 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
WTI 0.39% 71.462 Delayed Quote.46.35%
ZHEJIANG FENGLONG ELECTRIC CO., LTD. -4.66% 14.32 End-of-day quote.11.19%
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. -0.25% 75.1 End-of-day quote.149.67%
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD. -0.22% 9.13 End-of-day quote.-2.04%
ZHEJIANG ZHONGXIN FLUORIDE MATERIALS CO.,LTD -3.48% 28.88 End-of-day quote.78.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aThailand to keep inflation target at 1%-3% next year
RE
02:28aBritish pest control firm Rentokil to buy Terminix in $6.7 billion deal
RE
02:28aJGB yields flat ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
02:26aIndia's Nov WPI inflation hits 12-year record of 14.23% y/y
RE
02:22aBank of Korea's dovish board member says time to discuss adjusting policy -minutes
RE
02:21aDalian coking coal, coke futures rise on supply concerns
RE
02:20aSaudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3
RE
02:19aCOVID-19 outbreak prompts shutdowns in Chinese manufacturing hub
RE
02:16aUK jobs growth remains strong in November as BoE meets on rates
RE
02:12aPepco Group core earnings surge 46% on new store openings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value
3CSL : SWISS TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF VIFOR PHARMA LTD
43M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
5TOYOTA CEO: PLAN TO INCREASE ANNUAL SALES OF BATTERY EV VEHICLES TO 3.5..

HOT NEWS