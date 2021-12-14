COVID-19 outbreak prompts shutdowns in Chinese manufacturing hub

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Multiple companies have
suspended operations in one of China's biggest manufacturing
hubs as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak,
halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and
plastics.
At least 20 listed companies have shut operations in
virus-hit areas in Zhejiang, an eastern province with a large
industrial sector that accounts for around 6% of China's GDP and
where many goods are manufactured for export.
Tens of thousands of Zhejiang residents are in quarantine
and some domestic flights have been suspended as a national
health official said the outbreak in three cities - Ningbo,
Shaoxing and Hangzhou - was developing at a "relatively rapid"
speed.
The three cities accounted for more than 50% of the
province's economic output of around 6.46 trillion yuan ($1.02
trillion) last year.
Zhejiang reported 44 locally transmitted cases with
confirmed symptoms on Dec. 13, official data showed on Tuesday,
taking the total to 217 just over a week since the first case
was reported on Dec. 6. Prior to the current outbreak, the
province had reported just one local case this year.
Companies reporting suspended production on Tuesday included
Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co, Guobang Pharma Ltd
and textile dyes maker Zhejiang Runtu Co
.
Ningo-based Mustang Battery said it expected the outbreak to
be brought under control very soon, and the production
suspension was a temporary measure that "will not have a
long-term negative impact on the company's growth."
Zhejiang Runtu said all its units in the Zhejiang Shangyu
Economic Development Zone (SEDZ), which accounts for 95% of its
revenue, had been halted since Dec. 9 and it expected a negative
impact on its fourth quarter results.
There are more than 350 industrial enterprises in the zone,
which is located near the cities of Ningbo, Hangzhou, Shanghai,
Suzhou and Wenzhou.
Ningbo Homelink Eco-Itech Co, Zhejiang Zhongxin
Fluoride Materials Co, Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical
& Electrical Co and Zhejiang Fenglong Electric Co
have also suspended work in affected areas.
The companies said they halted operations in line with local
government orders in Zhenhai district in Ningbo and Shangyu
district in Shaoxing, which curtailed all production bar
essential manufacturing.
The orders cover all companies in the affected areas, but
only listed firms are required to disclose any impact on their
business.
Major industries in Zhenhai, which has a port, include
manufacturing of precision machinery and chemicals. The district
also hosts factories with investments by more than 700 foreign
companies including LG Electronics Inc and Toshiba
Corp, according to the Zhenhai government's website.
Sinopec's Zhenhai Refining and Chemicals, the
biggest oil refinery in China, said on Tuesday it was
maintaining a high operational rate despite tightened COVID
measures. The refinery, which has annual crude oil refining
capacity of 460,000 barrels-per-day, is currently processing
60,000 tonnes of crude oil each day, the company said in
statement.
More than 50,000 people have been quarantined at centralized
facilities across the coastal province of 64.4 million, while a
further nearly half a million people were being monitored.
($1 = 6.3631 yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, additional
reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jane Wardell)