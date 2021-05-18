COVID-19 pandemic: ESA approves amendments to Norwegian aid scheme for voluntary organisations

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today approved prolonging support to voluntary organisations experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19-containment measures. The budget is also increased, and the definition of the types of losses that can be compensated has been amended.

On 19 March 2021, ESA approved an aid scheme for the voluntary sector. Through this, voluntary organisations could receive compensation for losses related to the cancellation or downscaling of events, and support in restructuring or developing new activities and events in compliance with COVID-19-restrictions.

Today, ESA approves three amendments to the scheme:

• Prolongation of the compensation period until 31 October 2021.

• Budget increased by NOK 400 million (EUR 40 million) to a total of NOK 1.15 billion (EUR 115 million).

• Adjustments to the definition on which losses can be compensated under category B of the scheme.

The scheme was approved in line with the European Commission's Temporary Framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current COVID-19 outbreak. The aid is granted by the Norwegian Gambling and Foundation Authority.

Find out more in ESA's decision, available here.

