Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 pandemic: ESA approves renewal of support to organisers of large public events in Norway

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today approved renewal and amendments of a scheme offering compensation to organisers of large public events in Norway that have been cancelled or downscaled to limit the spread of COVID-19. The scheme has been renewed until 30 June 2022.

The Norwegian authorities in December 2021 introduced new containment measures following a surge in COVID-19 infections. The containment measures included the cancellation or downscaling of large public gatherings, which put organisers of large events in a precarious financial situation.
The scheme for cancelled or downscaled large public events, which ESA initially approved on 17 December 2020, has now been renewed to cover the period from 1 December 2021 to 30 June 2022. The scheme was last amended on 6 July 2021.

To qualify for support under the renewed scheme, events must have been planned prior to 1 October 2021 and for more than 100 participants. In addition, it must be demonstrated that the events were cancelled or downscaled to comply with the government restrictions.

The scheme has a budget of NOK 85 million (EUR 8.5m) for the new period, and aid will not exceed NOK 23m (EUR 2.3m) per undertaking. The scheme will be administered by Innovation Norway, a state-owned company which aims to stimulate business innovation and increase competitiveness in Norway.
ESA's decision can be found here.

Disclaimer

EFTA Surveillance Authority published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aHenkel CEO says merging units not step towards splitting up firm
RE
06:01aDtac - results for the fourth quarter 2021
AQ
06:01aFinancial Report October - December 2021
AQ
06:01aSouthside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021
GL
06:01aSynchrony Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
06:01aStellantis Announces Early Repayment of 6.3 Billion Credit Facility with Intesa Sanpaolo
GL
06:01aStellantis Announces Early Repayment of 6.3 Billion Credit Facility with Intesa Sanpaolo
GL
06:01aInsulet Announces FDA Clearance of its Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, First Tubeless System with Smartphone Control
BU
06:01aDime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increases Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Stockholders By 925% Year-Over-Year
GL
06:01aDocGo Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2Europe falls again after brutal week for stock markets
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..

HOT NEWS