COVID-19 pandemic: ESA approves renewal of support to organisers of large public events in Norway

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today approved renewal and amendments of a scheme offering compensation to organisers of large public events in Norway that have been cancelled or downscaled to limit the spread of COVID-19. The scheme has been renewed until 30 June 2022.
The Norwegian authorities in December 2021 introduced new containment measures following a surge in COVID-19 infections. The containment measures included the cancellation or downscaling of large public gatherings, which put organisers of large events in a precarious financial situation.
The scheme for cancelled or downscaled large public events, which ESA initially approved on 17 December 2020, has now been renewed to cover the period from 1 December 2021 to 30 June 2022. The scheme was last amended on 6 July 2021.
To qualify for support under the renewed scheme, events must have been planned prior to 1 October 2021 and for more than 100 participants. In addition, it must be demonstrated that the events were cancelled or downscaled to comply with the government restrictions.
The scheme has a budget of NOK 85 million (EUR 8.5m) for the new period, and aid will not exceed NOK 23m (EUR 2.3m) per undertaking. The scheme will be administered by Innovation Norway, a state-owned company which aims to stimulate business innovation and increase competitiveness in Norway.
ESA's decision can be found here.
Disclaimer
EFTA Surveillance Authority published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.