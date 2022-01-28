COVID-19 pandemic: ESA approves renewal of support to organisers of large public events in Norway

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has today approved renewal and amendments of a scheme offering compensation to organisers of large public events in Norway that have been cancelled or downscaled to limit the spread of COVID-19. The scheme has been renewed until 30 June 2022.

The Norwegian authorities in December 2021 introduced new containment measures following a surge in COVID-19 infections. The containment measures included the cancellation or downscaling of large public gatherings, which put organisers of large events in a precarious financial situation.

The scheme for cancelled or downscaled large public events, which ESA initially approved on 17 December 2020, has now been renewed to cover the period from 1 December 2021 to 30 June 2022. The scheme was last amended on 6 July 2021.

To qualify for support under the renewed scheme, events must have been planned prior to 1 October 2021 and for more than 100 participants. In addition, it must be demonstrated that the events were cancelled or downscaled to comply with the government restrictions.

The scheme has a budget of NOK 85 million (EUR 8.5m) for the new period, and aid will not exceed NOK 23m (EUR 2.3m) per undertaking. The scheme will be administered by Innovation Norway, a state-owned company which aims to stimulate business innovation and increase competitiveness in Norway.

ESA's decision can be found here.

