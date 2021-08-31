Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury

08/31/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic will cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

The Treasury said the Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund would be able to pay 76% of scheduled benefits after 2033 from continuing payroll tax revenues.

The Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund reserves are expected to be depleted in 2026, the same as last year's estimate, Treasury said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pOPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
RE
03:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Releases Social Security and Medicare Trustees Reports
PU
03:01pStocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
RE
03:00pCanada's Conservatives hammer Trudeau on slowing economy ahead of vote
RE
02:58pUKRAINE TO U.S. : Not too late to stop Russian pipeline
RE
02:58pUkraine naftogaz chief tells reuters that nord stream 2 pipeline can still be stopped
RE
02:55pEl Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption
RE
02:55pLouisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida
RE
02:45pDollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
RE
02:45pCOVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sit near record highs as jobs report looms
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus
5Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..

HOT NEWS