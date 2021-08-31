COVID-19 pandemic accelerates depletion of U.S. Social Security trust funds -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic will
cause the main U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves to be
depleted in 2033, a year sooner than an estimate made a year
ago, as a steep drop in employment shrank revenues, the U.S.
Treasury said on Tuesday.
The Treasury said the Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund would
be able to pay 76% of scheduled benefits after 2033 from
continuing payroll tax revenues.
The Medicare Hospital Insurance Fund reserves are expected
to be depleted in 2026, the same as last year's estimate,
Treasury said.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Chris Reese)