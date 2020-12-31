COVID-19 shook, rattled and rolled the global economy in 2020

Dec 31 (Reuters) - When 2020 dawned, the global economy had
just notched its 10th straight year of uninterrupted growth, a
streak most economists and government finance officials expected
to persist for years ahead in a 21st Century version of the
"Roaring '20s."
But within two months, a mysterious new virus first detected
in China in December 2019 - the novel coronavirus - was
spreading rapidly worldwide, shattering those expectations and
triggering the steepest global recession in generations. The
International Monetary Fund estimates the global economy to have
shrunk by 4.4% this year compared with a contraction of just
0.1% in 2009, when the world last faced a financial crisis.
Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any
non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave
of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression. Still,
unemployment levels varied dramatically across the globe.
In some countries, like China, COVID-19 infection levels
were effectively suppressed through strict but relatively brief
lockdowns, allowing unemployment rates to remain low. Others,
such as Germany, deployed government-backed schemes to keep
workers on company payrolls even as work dried up.
Elsewhere, including in Brazil and the United States, the
uncontrolled spread of the virus and patch-work government
health and economic responses fueled rampant job losses. Some 22
million people in the United States were thrown out of work in
March and April alone and the unemployment rate jumped to near
15%.
Most economists expect it to take a year or more for labor
markets to return to something resembling the pre-pandemic era.
The pandemic delivered a body blow to global trade, with
export volumes dropping abruptly to their lowest in nearly a
decade in March and April.
The recovery since then has been led largely by China, which
stands alone among major economies in seeing year-over-year
growth in exports.
Unprecedented levels of government stimulus prevented even
larger damage to many economies but also added to a global
mountain of sovereign debt amassed by governments, raising
questions about whether a financial crunch is the next crisis
the world must deal with.
However, historically low interest rates hovering around –
and sometimes below – zero percent mean that debt servicing
costs for the Group of Seven (G7) economies are at their lowest
since the 1970s, when the debt burden was only a fraction of
what it is now.
"Debt today is sustainable and it will remain so for a few
years because as long as economic activity and employment have
not recovered momentum, central banks are unlikely to do
anything with their interest rates. That allows governments to
keep up the fiscal support in the form of retention schemes and
support to firms," said Laurence Boone, the OECD's chief
economist.
One offshoot of that largesse has been that consumer
spending has held up better than many had expected. While
spending on services plunged and remains depressed - at
restaurants and for travel and leisure in particular - consumers
did lay out for goods, especially big-ticket items such as cars
and home improvements that benefited from rock-bottom interest
rates.
As a result, retail sales in many economies are up on a
year-over-year basis, in some instances by more than they were
at the end of 2019.
Another direct effect of all that government spending has
been a surge in savings among consumers in many parts of the
world. Government support payouts in developed economies padded
household bank accounts and, with consumers hunkered down in the
pandemic's early days in particular, savings rates soared.
They began returning to earth in the latter part of 2020 but
remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Some economists see this
as the dry tinder to help fuel an economic rebound in 2021 and
beyond when COVID-19 vaccines allow a wider recovery to take
hold and consumers to begin moving about - and spending - more
freely.
