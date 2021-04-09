Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 strategies must invest in human-centred recovery, ILO tells World Bank/IMF

04/09/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GENEVA (ILO News) - COVID-19 crisis recovery policies must be human-centred and address pre-existing world of work challenges as well as the impact of the pandemic, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, told the members of the Development Committee and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), who convened during the 2021 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

Citing the sharp increase in poverty and inequalities seen since the pandemic began, he also warned delegates that without comprehensive and concerted policy efforts, 'there is a very real risk that the COVID-19 crisis will leave a legacy of widening inequality and social injustice.'

Coherent, multilateral action is essential to ensure that economic and social recovery is as human-centred as the impact of the pandemic itself, he said, pointing out that the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work , adopted unanimously by ILO Member States in 2019, offered an internationally-agreed roadmap to more inclusive and resilient societies.

'There is a very real risk that the COVID-19 crisis will leave a legacy of widening inequality and social injustice.'

Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General
'[Accelerating] implementation of this roadmap should be made a top priority of public policy and international cooperation,' he said.

In his written statement to the Development Committee, Ryder said the response to COVID-19 should prioritize the creation of decent work. He cited four components needed for a human-centred recovery that would also build resilience against future shocks. These include strengthening occupational safety and health systems, where the vast human impact of poor safety and health practices is estimated at an economic cost of four per cent of global GDP per year.

In addition, poor and vulnerable people should be supported, including with better social protection.

'We have an opportunity today to join forces around a common paradigm that recognizes both the value and urgency of investing in comprehensive and adequate social protection systems,' he said.

Support for business growth and job creation must be sustainable and focus on the quality of employment, with policies and measures that reach all workers and businesses, including the informal economy.

The institutions of work should be strengthened, including freedom of association and more effective collective bargaining and other social dialogue - including in relation to wages.

In remarks to the IMFC, Ryder raised the issue of climate change. While this threatens macro-economic stability and millions of livelihoods, there is considerable potential to combine the transition to a low-carbon future with creating decent work.

'The trillions of dollars deployed in the economic recovery process can be a driver for sustainability and decent work creation,' he said, adding that ILO research indicated that a green recovery that focused on investment in renewable energy, building efficiency and green transport could add some 20.5 million jobs by 2030.

Equal access to the right skills training and support for lifelong learning would be essential for this transition and a key element in inclusive and sustainable development, he added.

The WBG/IMF Spring Meetings are being held virtually April 5 - 11, 2021. The Development Committee and the IMFC advise the WGB and IMF Boards of Governors on issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Disclaimer

ILO - International Labour Organization published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : UFT One, LoadRunner Professional and ALM/Quality Center Win IT Central Station's Peer Awards ...
PU
10:08aJD COM  : App to Provide Senior-friendly Services
PU
10:08aDGAP-ADHOC  : Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
DJ
10:08aDEUTSCHE POST  : exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
EQ
10:07aBallot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com
RE
10:07aEXPLAINER : Fight over Amazon U.S. union could continue after the vote
RE
10:06aCAST  : FY 2020 Financials
PU
10:06aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Appoints New Regional President, Head of Corporate Banking In Wisconsin
PU
10:06aNETFLIX  : 5 Things About ‘Thunder Force' That Will Shock and Awe
PU
10:06aACCESS BANK  : Lagos Marathon to Feature Virtual Participation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view
3JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
5Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ