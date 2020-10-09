COVID-19 surges in U.S. Midwest, Broadway dark until June

CHICAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 shattered records for
new cases in the U.S. Midwest, straining hospitals, and will
darken New York's Broadway theaters until June, a decision the
Actors' Equity Association union, called "difficult but
responsible."
The Broadway closure that began in March had been due to end
in early January until the Broadway League industry group
announced the extension on Friday.
A dozen Midwestern states together reported a record 16,807
new cases on Thursday, according to a Reuters analysis. The
surge is most extreme in the northern Midwest, where weather is
the coldest. Illinois reported its biggest increase since May 14
on Thursday. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3d9OAoF)
The number of Midwest COVID-19 patients hospitalized hit a
record high on Thursday for the fourth day in a row and now tops
8,000. Nationally, nearly 34,000 coronavirus patients are
hospitalized, the highest since Sept. 4. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lwVO9f)
Michigan's hospitalizations reached 918 on Thursday, up from
687 the previous day. Wisconsin is opening a field hospital
outside Milwaukee with the number of COVID-19 patients
hospitalized hitting a new record on Thursday.
While deaths nationally decline, health experts say they are
a lagging indicator that usually rises weeks after cases surge.
Cases are rising in New York, a city that early in the
pandemic endured the world's most rampant outbreak. To curb a
second wave, the City has closed businesses and schools in
neighborhood hot spots, drawing protests from a small contingent
of Orthodox Jews.
U.S. President Donald Trump, sidelined by his own COVID-19
infection, had been keen to return to the campaign trail ahead
of a Nov. 3 election but was unlikely to hold any in-person
events until at least Monday, aides said.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would resume talks
on a possible economic stimulus package with Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin on Friday, but Senate Republicans voiced doubts
that a deal can be reached before the election.
(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; additional reporting by Steve
Holland and Jeff Mason in Washington, DC, Bhargav Acharya in
Bengaluru and Barbara Goldberg in New York
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Howard Goller)