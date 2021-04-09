Log in
COVID-19: uma leitura do contexto demográfico e da expressão territorial da pandemia - Dados até 7 de abril

Summary

• On April 7, 3,319 new cases were registered in the last 7 days, corresponding to a daily average of 474 new cases. Since March 16, there has been a sporadic increase in the number of new cases in the last 7 days, with the two most recent days (April 6 and 7) registering positive rates of change. Since the beginning of the year 2021, the lowest value of this indicator was recorded on the 27th of March, 2,877 new cases in the last 7 days, corresponding to a daily average of 411 new cases.
• At the regional level, it should be noted that in the four weeks ending 28 March 2021, only the Metropolitan Area of Lisboa recorded a higher number of deaths than the same period in the previous year (1.1), with the Alentejo and Centro regions recording the lowest figures. In 204 municipalities the number of deaths between 1 March and 28 March was equal to or lower than the homologous reference period, 15 more municipalities than in the previous week.
• In the weeks ending 30 March 2021 (date of the last data update at the municipal level) and 23 March, there was a slight tendency towards a decrease in the territorial concentration of the number of new cases, compared to the evolution observed in previous weeks. Throughout the month of March, there was also a reduction in the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days.
• On 30 March 2021, 282 of the 308 municipalities registered values below the threshold of 120 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 220 registered less than 60 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, 101 municipalities recorded a positive 14-day cumulative incidence rate of change, 25 more municipalities than in the previous week.
• Within the framework of Statistics Portugal's Statslab, the data on population mobility indicates an overall increase in mobility levels from the second week of February onwards, with a slight reduction on the days associated with school holidays and the Easter period.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
