Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:24pm EDT
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

The dollar weakened and world stock markets rose on Monday on encouraging signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, while several multi-billion dollar deals also help lift the spirit of investors after last week's downdraft.

Gold jumped almost 1% as the dollar slid and bond yields were stable as investors gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice and keep its dovish stance at this week's policy meeting.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Saturday proposed expanding their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants, while increasing the diversity of the trial population.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said over the weekend it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs.

"The market reacts positively to any vaccine news," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "We're going to see a lot more vaccines come out, and that is what really is helping the markets."

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil.

"There is still some caution in markets because U.S. virus numbers appear to be picking up again in some states," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"The vaccine news is positive but there is a lot of skepticism about when they become widely adopted," Shah said.

Plans by Nvidia Corp to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for as much as $40 billion, a deal expected to reshape the global semiconductor landscape, also drove sentiment. Nvidia shares, which have more than doubled this year, added 5.1%.

Oracle surged 4.9% as the cloud services company said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 1.17% to 572.56. In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> edged up 0.07% to 1,429 as losses in the energy sector offset surging travel and technology stocks that were boosted by the vaccine news.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.21%, the S&P 500 gained 1.34% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.75%.

U.S. stocks had notched two straight weeks of losses as investors sold the technology shares that fueled the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs in a dramatic recovery from March lows spawned by the pandemic-induced downturn.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.9% to its highest in almost a week. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> firmed 0.7% after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.

Sterling, which has been hurt by renewed Brexit turmoil, firmed before a vote on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2853, up 0.47% on the day, while the dollar index <=USD> fell 0.227%.

The euro was up 0.15% to $1.1863, and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.49% versus the greenback at 105.70 per dollar.

Turkey's lira set a record low against the U.S. dollar and its dollar bonds came under pressure after Moody's cut the country's sovereign rating and warned of the risk of a balance of payment crisis.

Oil prices slipped slightly on concerns about a stalled global economic recovery as Libya is poised to resume production, and failed to get support from an impending storm that has disrupted U.S. oil output.

Brent crude futures settled down 22 cents at $39.61 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 7 cents to settle at $37.26 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.8% at $1,963.70 an ounce.

By Herbert Lash

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.34% 8400 Delayed Quote.10.81%
BIONTECH SE 3.41% 67.3 Delayed Quote.92.24%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.37% 28041.01 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.56% 6.2634 Delayed Quote.39.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.92289 Delayed Quote.9.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.1867 Delayed Quote.5.65%
GOLD 0.83% 1958.98 Delayed Quote.27.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 39.62 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.30% 206.6101 Delayed Quote.29.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.99% 11307.921207 Delayed Quote.26.96%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.10% 11081.284269 Delayed Quote.20.96%
NIKKEI 225 0.65% 23559.3 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.99% 515.822 Delayed Quote.106.79%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.72% 4909.85 End-of-day quote.16.23%
PFIZER, INC. 2.95% 37.145 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
S&P 500 1.52% 3391.69 Delayed Quote.3.41%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 8.96% 6385 End-of-day quote.34.25%
WTI -0.37% 37.28 Delayed Quote.-39.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51pU.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed
RE
03:47pIsrael deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says
RE
03:43pPsa, fca revising merger terms to reinforce balance sheets of both companies in light of covid-19 crisis and ensure deal is concluded as soon as possible - source
RE
03:42pOil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:40pWRAPUP 2-Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:31pPsa to scrap planned spin-off of controlling stake in faurecia and fca to cut cash portion of special dividend to shareholders in merger with psa from 5.5 bln to 3 bln euros - source
RE
03:28pColombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020
RE
03:26pTear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi
RE
03:25pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Report on National Financial Literacy Strategy
PU
03:24pCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group