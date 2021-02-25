Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Available at 730 Florida Publix Pharmacies

02/25/2021 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Distribution expands to include 136 stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies, including the addition of 136 stores in Broward and Miami‑Dade counties. Appointment scheduling starts Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations are currently being provided to individuals ages 65 and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Locations

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami‑Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwanee, Volusia and Walton. View a full list of Florida pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,266 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:47pMarty O'Hara Joins Fast Growing Newfront Insurance
PR
02:47pProactive news headlines including The Valens Company, WeedMD, Valeo Pharma and Gold Resource Corp
GL
02:46pTECK RESOURCES : Media and Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
02:46pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Town & Country Life Insurance Company
BU
02:45pIMPERIAL OIL : reports one-billion-barrel drop in bitumen reserves at end of 2020
AQ
02:45pCOVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Available at 730 Florida Publix Pharmacies
BU
02:44pASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
02:43pAmerican National Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ