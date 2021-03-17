COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Open at 70 Georgia Publix Pharmacies

Publix is opening its online reservation system Thursday, March 18, for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 70 Georgia Publix pharmacies. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

Eligibility

The state of Georgia requires eligible individuals to live or work in the state. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the following groups are currently eligible to receive vaccinations: all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel (the prioritized group referenced earlier); caregivers; health care workers; law enforcement, firefighters and first responders; individuals ages 16 and older with disabilities and certain medical conditions (Publix can only provide COVID‑19 vaccinations to ages 18 and older); individuals ages 55 and older; judges and court staff; parents of children with complex medical conditions; and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to school and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government, by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The system will open Thursday, March 18, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Monday, March 22. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Carroll, Catoosa, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Glynn, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Newton, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Troup and Walton. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

