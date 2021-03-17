Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Open at 70 Georgia Publix Pharmacies

03/17/2021 | 06:17pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publix is opening its online reservation system Thursday, March 18, for COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 70 Georgia Publix pharmacies. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

  • Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).
  • Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

Eligibility

The state of Georgia requires eligible individuals to live or work in the state. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the following groups are currently eligible to receive vaccinations: all K-12 and child care teachers and personnel (the prioritized group referenced earlier); caregivers; health care workers; law enforcement, firefighters and first responders; individuals ages 16 and older with disabilities and certain medical conditions (Publix can only provide COVID‑19 vaccinations to ages 18 and older); individuals ages 55 and older; judges and court staff; parents of children with complex medical conditions; and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to school and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government, by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The system will open Thursday, March 18, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Monday, March 22. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Carroll, Catoosa, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Glynn, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Newton, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Troup and Walton. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A  : Português, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding of BlackRock
AQ
02:36pCANNAE  : Sum of the Parts Value
PU
02:36pEVOGENE  : Plastomics and Evogene's Ag-Seed division enter a collaborative agreement targeting novel insect control traits for soybean - Evogene
AQ
02:36pAGORA S A  : 6/2021 Recommendation of the Management Board of Agora S.A. to withhold the payment of dividend for 2020
PU
02:35pASTRAZENECA  : After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw
AQ
02:35pBIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q4 & Full FY 2020 Investor Call Thursday, March 25th at 10am ET
GL
02:34pFed sees higher growth, above-target inflation this year, rates remaining steady
RE
02:34pGAMESQUARE ESPORTS  : Closes the Acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. as the Company Builds a Leading International Esports Company
AQ
02:32pABCOURT MINES  : Bonne Teneur En Or A l'Usine en Fevrier 2021
AQ
02:32pBW IDEOL : Publication of Information Document
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Fed sees higher growth, above-target inflation this year, rates remaining steady
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ