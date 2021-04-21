COVID: French domestic travel restrictions to end on May 3 - government source

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French domestic travel
restrictions, set up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus,
will end on May 3, said a government source, as President
Emmanuel Macron's administration eyes a gradual exit from the
latest lockdown.
Macron announced France's third, national lockdown at the
end of March, and the government has said it could re-open some
businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoor seatings at
bars and restaurants - by mid-May.
