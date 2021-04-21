Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

COVID: French domestic travel restrictions to end on May 3 - government source

04/21/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French domestic travel restrictions, set up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will end on May 3, said a government source, as President Emmanuel Macron's administration eyes a gradual exit from the latest lockdown.

Macron announced France's third, national lockdown at the end of March, and the government has said it could re-open some businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoor seatings at bars and restaurants - by mid-May. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Jean-Michel Belot;)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aSouth Africa's Annual Consumer Price Inflation Rose to 3.2% in March
DJ
04:42aTENCENT  : tops Greenpeace clean energy rankings for China Big Tech
RE
04:41aEmirates seeks more visibility from Boeing over 777x timeline - president
RE
04:34aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4951 per dollar, strongest such close since march 11
RE
04:31aCOVID : French domestic travel restrictions to end on May 3 - government source
RE
04:30aEarnings put floor under European stocks, COVID cases in Asia eyed
RE
04:27aCopper falls on virus surge, weak dollar limits losses
RE
04:24aMozambique's President Nyusi vows to work towards peace in gas-rich Cabo Delgado
RE
04:24aMozambique president (not prime minister) nyusi says we will make all efforts to return peace to our country
RE
04:22aNorway's wealth fund earned $46 billion in first quarter as stocks rose
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Pandemic fears send stocks, oil, yields lower
4ADLER GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : HYUNDAI MOTOR : and BTS Jointly Celebrate Earth Day with New Hydrogen Campaign Film

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ