COVID: French domestic travel restrictions to end on May 3 - government source

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French domestic travel restrictions, set up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will end on May 3, said a government source, as President Emmanuel Macron's administration eyes a gradual exit from the latest lockdown.

Macron announced France's third, national lockdown at the end of March, and the government has said it could re-open some businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoor seatings at bars and restaurants - by mid-May. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Jean-Michel Belot;)