COVID SCIENCE-Flu jabs may aid COVID-19 patients who need surgery

Flu-vaccinated COVID-19 patients have easier surgeries
COVID-19 patients who require surgery appear to face fewer
complications if they have previously been vaccinated against
the flu, new data suggest. In a preliminary study that has not
yet undergone peer review, researchers analyzed outcomes after
various types of surgery on nearly 44,000 COVID-19 patients
worldwide, half of whom had received a flu vaccine in the
previous six months. In a presentation https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1072751521006700
on Saturday at the annual meeting of the American College of
Surgeons, they reported that flu-vaccinated patients had
significantly fewer serious blood infections, fewer potentially
life-threatening blood clots in their veins, fewer serious
wound-healing problems, and fewer heart attacks. The flu vaccine
was also linked with lower rates of stroke, pneumonia and death.
The study cannot prove that flu vaccines were protective, and
"the flu shot is by no means a substitute for COVID-19
vaccination," said study leader Susan Taghioff of the University
of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida. "We strongly
recommend that everyone get both their flu and COVID-19 vaccines
this year in accordance with current guidelines."
COVID-19 virus spread largely undetected in early 2020
The virus that causes COVID-19 was circulating undetected in
the United States and Europe as early as January 2020 and was
becoming widespread well before broad testing was implemented, a
new computer model suggests. By March 2020, for every SARS-CoV-2
infection diagnosed in the United States, another 97 to 99
infections went undetected, according to a report published in
Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04130-w on
Monday. "Transmission is likely to have begun by late January in
California and early February in New York state, but possibly up
to two weeks earlier in Italy," said coauthor Alessandro
Vespignani of Northeastern University in Boston. A shortage of
tests, plus narrow criteria for testing, helped the virus to
spread undetected, he said. "If testing had been more widespread
and not restricted to having a travel history from China, there
would have been opportunity for earlier detection and
intervention," Vespignani said.
