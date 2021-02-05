COVID SCIENCE-New DARPin drugs show promise, "good" cholesterol tied to lower risk

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the
latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts
to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused
by the virus.
New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs
A new class of drugs called DARPins may be better than
monoclonal antibodies at neutralizing the coronavirus even when
it mutates, researchers wrote in a report on medRxiv published
on Wednesday ahead of peer review. DARPins, which consist of
protein structures that play important roles in protein
interactions, are smaller and cheaper to produce than monoclonal
antibodies. In lab tests, two experimental DARPin drugs -
ensovibep and MP0423 - were "highly potent" against mutations of
the virus identified in the UK and in South Africa and other
variants circulating around the world. MP0423 targets three
proteins on the virus that help it break into cells. Even if one
protein mutates, the drug can still attack the other two and
neutralize the virus, the report says. "These results, combined
with the relatively small size and high production yields of
DARPin molecules, suggest ensovibep and MP0423 as superior
alternatives to monoclonal antibody cocktails," the researchers
wrote. (https://bit.ly/3q5IqM5)
"Good" HDL cholesterol levels tied to lower COVID-19 risks
Healthy levels of "good" HDL cholesterol are associated with
a lower risk of severe COVID-19, said a study posted on medRxiv
on Jan. 26 ahead of peer review. Researchers analyzed records of
317,306 participants in the UK Biobank study, including 869
people who were hospitalized for COVID-19. Participants with
healthy HDL levels were at lower risk of becoming infected with
the new coronavirus, and those who did become infected were less
likely to be hospitalized. Healthy levels of HDL are at least 40
mg/dL (1 mmol/L) for men and 50 mg/dL (1.3 mmol/L) for women,
according to U.S. guidelines. After taking health behaviors,
socioeconomic status and other factors into account, the odds of
hospitalization for COVID-19 went down 9% with every 0.2 mmol/L
(roughly 8 mg/dL) increase in HDL-cholesterol, the study found.
Earlier studies of Biobank participants found the same inverse
relationship between HDL and hospitalizations for other
infectious diseases, the authors said. The study does not prove
that HDL itself protects against COVID-19. Still, the authors
said, the anti-inflammatory and immune properties of HDL may
explain their findings. (https://bit.ly/3ty4Wzh)
Viral load most important factor in transmission
The amount of virus in the noses and throats of COVID-19
patients is the most important factor in determining whether
they will infect others, according to a report published on
Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Spain
studied 282 patients and 753 of their recent close contacts.
While household members most often became infected, the viral
load "was the most important factor in determining whether
transmission occurred between a case and their contacts," said
coauthor Michael Marks of the London School of Hygiene &
Tropical Medicine. "Whether the case was coughing or had other
symptoms didn't seem to play a major role," he said, reinforcing
that even patients without symptoms need to isolate themselves.
He said health authorities might want to consider more enhanced
contact tracing for individuals with higher viral loads. A
separate study by UK researchers, which has not yet been
peer-reviewed, reported similar findings.
