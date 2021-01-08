COVID SCIENCE-Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab; arthritis drugs improve COVID-19 survival

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the
latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts
to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused
by the virus.
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine protects against virus variants
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE
appears to protect against highly transmissible new
variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South
Africa, a laboratory study suggests. In blood samples from
vaccine recipients, scientists found the vaccine appears
effective against the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike
protein on the virus, according to a report posted on Thursday
on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. Pfizer scientist Phil Dormitzer
said the vaccine has been tested against 16 mutations, and none
have really had any significant impact. "That's the good news,"
he said, before adding a note of caution. "That doesn't mean
that the 17th won't." Ongoing testing will be needed, experts
said, to allay concerns about whether the vaccines will be
protective as the virus mutates. The vaccine is based on
synthetic messenger RNA technology (mRNA), as is the one from
Moderna Inc. "The evidence is not conclusive but there
is a lot to indicate that the existing mRNA vaccines do cover
the new variants," said Andreas Bergthaler of the Research
Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of
Sciences in Vienna. AstraZeneca Plc,, Moderna and
CureVac NV are also testing their shots against the
fast-spreading coronavirus variants. (https://bit.ly/35oPcE9)
Arthritis drugs aid survival of sickest COVID-19 patients
Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with either of two
rheumatoid arthritis drugs significantly improves survival rates
and shortens the time patients need intensive care, trial
results show. The drugs - tocilizumab, sold as Actemra by Roche
, and Kevzara (sarilumab) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Sanofi - reduced death rates by 8.5
percentage points among critically ill patients. That means that
for every 12 patients treated with one of the drugs, one life
would be saved, said Dr. Anthony Gordon of Imperial College
London, coauthor of a report posted on Thursday on medRxiv ahead
of peer review. The data, from 803 severely ill patients, showed
that the drugs, which suppress the body's immune response,
reduced mortality rates from 35.8% in a control group to 27.3%
among patients receiving either drug. Previous studies had found
no clear benefit from these drugs, but they included less
severely ill patients treated at different stages in the
disease. "A crucial difference," Gordon said, "may be that in
our study, critically ill patients were enrolled within 24
hours" of when their organs started to fail, which suggests the
sickest patients may gain the most benefit from these drugs. (https://bit.ly/2LshaaX)
Allergic reactions "rare" after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Based on early safety monitoring, anaphylaxis and less
serious allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19
vaccine appear to be rare, researchers from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration reported on Wednesday. Monitoring by the Vaccine
Adverse Event Reporting System jointly run by the two agencies
detected only 21 cases of the life-threatening allergic reaction
known as anaphylaxis among the nearly 1.9 million first doses of
the vaccine administered between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23. Most
people with anaphylaxis had a history of allergies or allergic
reactions, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly
Report. For 71% of those with anaphylaxis, the allergic
reactions occurred within 15 minutes. The agencies also received
reports of 83 cases of less serious allergic reactions,
including rashes, itchy skin, scratchy sensations in the throat,
and mild respiratory symptoms. The CDC and FDA say they will
continue to work together "to monitor for adverse events ...
after receipt of COVID-19 vaccines and will regularly assess the
benefits and risks of vaccination." (https://bit.ly/3hZygJp)
Immunosuppressive medicines do not worsen COVID-19 outcomes
Medications that suppress the immune system - necessary for
many chronic diseases - do not worsen outcomes of COVID-19
cases, a new study shows. Researchers looked back at 2,121
adults hospitalized for COVID-19 between March and August,
including 108 who were taking the kinds of immunosuppressive
drugs used to treat cancers, severe joint diseases, skin
conditions, inflammatory intestinal disorders, and other serious
illnesses. After accounting for patients' general baseline
health status, researchers found no significant differences
between those who did or did not take immunosuppressive drugs in
the risk of needing mechanical ventilation, the risk of dying,
or the amount of time they were hospitalized. "Our results
contribute to a growing body of evidence that should provide
reassurance to clinicians and patients using chronic
immunosuppressive medicines," the researchers concluded in the
report published on Thursday in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
