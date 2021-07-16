COVID SCIENCE-Smell tests can screen for COVID; Cancer patients need both Pfizer doses

July 16 (Reuters) - Here is a roundup of some of the latest
scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find
treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the
virus.
Smell test might improve COVID-19 screening
A "smell test" might be a better way to screen for the novel
coronavirus than checking for cough or fever, a new study
suggests. COVID-19 patients often lose their sense of smell
without realizing it, but researchers were able to use simple
scratch-and-sniff cards to correctly identify 75% of infected
individuals and 95% of people without the disease. In the study,
163 adults - who were being screened for COVID-19 with
gold-standard PCR analysis of nasal swabs - were each given a
card with scratch-and-sniff scents that they had to identify
from a multiple-choice selection. "Compared to other symptoms
like cough, fever, fatigue, and history of COVID-19 exposure,
failing the smell card was the best predictor of COVID-19
positivity," Dr. Mena Said of the University of California, San
Diego told Reuters. Quick smell tests might be a practical way
to reduce COVID-19 transmission, he added, if larger studies
with more diverse populations confirm these findings, which were
reported on Thursday in JAMA Otolaryngology - Head and Neck
Surgery https://bit.ly/3etefKV.
Good vaccine responses seen in patients with solid tumors
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to work well in
patients receiving cancer treatments, according to a study from
Israel. While there was a "pronounced" lag in antibody
production in the cancer patients compared with non-cancer study
subjects, most patients caught up after the second dose,
researchers reported in JAMA Oncology https://bit.ly/3hqTIbB.
They studied 232 patients with solid tumors receiving various
treatments - such as chemotherapy, biological agents, or
immunotherapy, or some combination - and 261 healthy people of
similar ages. After the first dose of vaccine, 29% of cancer
patients were producing antibodies, compared with 84% of
controls. But after the second dose, cancer patients' rate
reached 86%. Side effects were similar to those in trials of
healthy individuals, and none of the cancer patients has
developed a case of COVID-19, the researchers said. They added
that cancer patients' second dose should be given according to
the schedule recommended by the manufacturer, even in regions
where the usual policy is to delay the second dose due to
vaccine shortages.
COVID-19 complications impair life after hospital discharge
Nearly 50% of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 develop
complications, and often these problems affect their ability to
care for themselves after discharge, new research indicates. Men
and those older than 50 were most likely to develop
complications, but younger, previously healthy adults were not
spared, researchers reported on Thursday in The Lancet https://bit.ly/3ikvgbi.
"This work contradicts current narratives that COVID-19 is only
dangerous in people with existing comorbidities and the
elderly," coauthor Dr. Calum Semple of the University of
Liverpool said in a news release. His team studied 73,197 adults
hospitalized with COVID-19 across the UK in 2020. Overall, 49.7%
suffered at least one complication, affecting the kidneys in
24%, breathing in 18%, multiple organs in 16%, the heart in 12%,
the gastrointestinal system in 11%, and the nervous system in
4%. Complications occurred in 39% of individuals ages 19 to 49,
compared to 51% of those over age 50. Rates were highest in
Black patients. After leaving the hospital, more than one in
four patients were less able to care for themselves than before
they got sick. "Just focusing on death from COVID-19 is likely
to underestimate the true impact, particularly in younger people
who are more likely to survive severe COVID-19," coauthor Dr.
Aya Riad of the University of Edinburgh said in the news
release.
Emergency departments seeing more mask-related injuries
The spike in face mask use during the pandemic came with a
spike in mask-related injuries, a new study shows. From 2016
through 2019, an average of 200 such injuries were treated
annually in U.S. emergency departments. In 2020, that number
went up by 2,400%, to nearly 5,000, according to data published
on Friday. The injuries occurred at all ages, with white and
Black people equally represented, researchers reported in the
Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology https://bit.ly/3et6xjP.
Most common were skin irritation, rashes, and allergic
reactions. But 14% of mask-related injuries were due to obscured
vision and included falls and motor vehicle accidents. Five
percent were in children who had eaten a piece of a mask or
stuck a piece into the nose or other orifice. Three percent of
injuries, all in elderly people, were due to falls from bending
over to pick up a dropped mask. "The Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention has published recommendations and resources https://bit.ly/3ep67uE
to aid in the choice and proper fit of face masks," the study
authors wrote. "The results of the current study underscore the
need for increased awareness of these resources in order to
minimize the future occurrence of mask-related injuries."
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Megan Brooks; Editing by Tiffany
Wu)