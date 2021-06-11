COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines effective vs variants despite diminished antibodies; kids may be as contagious as adults

June 11 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
Vaccines protect against variants despite diminished
antibodies
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and
the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech
appear to protect against worrisome coronavirus variants despite
diminished levels of antibodies that can neutralize the newer
versions of the virus, two studies in the journal Nature
suggest. The authors of both studies said other immune responses
may be compensating. In one study, published on Wednesday,
researchers experimented with blood from people who had received
the J&J vaccine two months earlier. Compared to their levels of
neutralizing antibodies against the virus that was circulating
early in the pandemic, levels of neutralizing antibodies against
variants first identified in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and
California were about three-fold lower. However, the researchers
observed other "robust" immune activity and cells whose
responses against the variants were undiminished. In clinical
trials, the researchers noted, the J&J vaccine protected against
symptomatic COVID-19 in South Africa and in Brazil, where most
cases were caused by the variants. Its effectiveness in these
regions raises the possibility that these other immune responses
may be contributing to protection, coauthor Dr. Dan Barouch of
Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said in a
statement. In a separate study using blood from recipients of
the Pfizer/BioNTech shots, levels of antibodies that could
neutralize concerning variants first identified in India and
Nigeria were lower compared to an earlier version of the virus,
researchers reported on Thursday. Still, they reported "robust
neutralization" of all tested variants. Neutralizing antibodies,
the researchers said, do not reflect all potentially protective
vaccine responses. (https://go.nature.com/3iAysRS;
https://go.nature.com/3xcPd9K)
Children with COVID-19 may be as contagious as adults
In a community-based study of COVID-19 patients who were not
hospitalized, U.S. researchers found that children and adults
with symptoms had similar viral loads, which suggests children
can be just as contagious as grownups. "There has been a lot of
debate around school openings and about whether children could
transmit the virus and we thought this study could help answer
some of these questions," said Dr. Helen Chu of the University
of Washington, who coauthored a report published on Friday in
JAMA Pediatrics. Her team looked at 123 children and 432 adults
with COVID-19 and found that nearly all of the adults had
symptoms, compared to about two-thirds of the children.
"Overall, people with symptoms had higher virus levels than
people without symptoms," Chu said. "However, when you looked
within these groups - those with symptoms or those without -
viral load was the same whether you were a child or an adult."
She noted that swab tests were only done once, so researchers
cannot be sure they took place when patients' viral loads were
highest. But overall, she said, children in the community with
SARS-CoV-2 infection can have virus levels similar to adults and
can transmit it to others. (https://bit.ly/3cyaCSO;
https://bit.ly/3iA7No4)
Oral booster vaccine shows promise in animal tests
An experimental "booster" vaccine against COVID-19 that is
taken by mouth has yielded promising early results in studies in
rats, Israeli researchers said. The oral vaccine, MigVax-101,
targets multiple sites on the coronavirus. Along with the spike
protein on the surface of the virus, which is the target of
currently available vaccines, the oral vaccine also targets two
sites on the virus shell, which encapsulates its genetic
material. In laboratory experiments, rats that had received two
doses of vaccines that targeted the spike protein were given the
oral booster. "These rats developed a much higher level of
antibodies for neutralizing the disease than did control group
rats that received a placebo or a third injection of the
(original) vaccine," said David Zigdon of MIGAL Galilee Research
Institute Ltd, who coauthored a report posted on Wednesday on
bioRxiv ahead of peer review. If it is proven safe for humans,
an oral vaccine might trigger strong immune responses in the
mucosal surfaces of the mouth and upper respiratory tract, which
would in turn help block viral entry, the researchers
speculated. An oral vaccine could be particularly useful in
developing countries because it would avoid the need for
distribution of needles and could be self-administered.
Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a
Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Christine Soares; Editing by Bill
Berkrot)